HEDJ Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, the RSI reading has hit 26.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 36.0. A bullish investor could look at HEDJ's 26.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), HEDJ's low point in its 52 week range is $37.38 per share, with $48.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.34. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Cheap Growth Stocks
Funds Holding CSX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ICPT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.