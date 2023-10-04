News & Insights

Hedin, PAG International to drop bid for British car dealer Pendragon

October 04, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hedin Mobility Group and U.S.-based PAG International PAG.N said on Wednesday they will not make an offer for British automotive retailer Pendragon PDG.L, just a fortnight after sweetening their takeover proposal.

Hedin, which holds a 27.6% stake in Pendragon and is the top shareholder, and PAG had sweetened a proposal to buy the company for 32 pence per share last month. The London-listed retailer had earlier rejected a proposal of 28 pence per share.

Shares of Pendragon were down 6.2% at 33 pence at 1328 GMT.

The company announced last week that it is considering an unsolicited proposal from AutoNation AN.N for about 447 million pounds ($544.2 million) in cash.

Pendragon is currently amid a sale of its UK motor and leasing businesses to Lithia Motors LAD.N for 397 million pounds.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Reuters
