Hedging by Indian exporters picks up on bets rupee bottoming out

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Dollar sales by Indian exporters to cover future foreign currency receivables have recovered from a dip in October, on expectations that the rupee has likely bottomed out.

The average daily dollar sales by exporters beyond the spot date rose to about $1.2 billion in November and December after slipping below $900 million in October, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India.

"Clearly, relative to October, there is more willingness from exporters to cover," said Dipti Chitale, senior vice president - risk management advisory, at Mecklai Financial.

"We can say that the market perception has changed somewhat. There is a sense, perhaps, that the rupee has reached a bottom."

Exporters are seeing that the rupee is managing to hold above 83 and that the Reserve Bank of India is present "on either side", Chitale added.

In October, at the height of worries around the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening, the rupee INR=IN fell to a record low of 83.29 against the dollar. Analysts at that time had expected the rupee to fall further to as much as 84.50.

Since October, the outlook on the rupee has improved to an extent, thanks to the pullback on the dollar index and expectations around the Fed rate hike cycle cooling off.

The dollar index =USD has dropped more than 9% from last year's peak of nearly 114. The Fed is expected to slow down the pace of rate hikes further to 25 basis points (bps) at the next meeting.

This has prompted some economists to reckon that the worst may be over for the rupee.

HDFC Bank is forecasting that the rupee will trade in the 80.50-83.00 range in the first half of the year. In a note on Monday, Aditi Gupta, an economist at the Bank of Baroda, said she expects the rupee to trade with an appreciating bias this year, also predicting a range of 80-83 for 2023.

"Adequate forex reserves and forward cover will ensure that INR remains range-bound," said Gupta.

India's foreign exchange reserves have recovered to nearly $563 billion after slipping to about $525 billion in mid-October.

