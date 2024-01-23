News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

HEDGEFLOW-Hedge funds net purchasers of stocks for first time in 10 weeks, Bank of America says

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 23, 2024 — 11:13 am EST

Written by Carolina Mandl for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hedge funds bought more U.S. stocks than they sold last week for the first time in ten weeks, adding $554 million to their portfolios, Bank of America said in a note about its clients' flows.

The hedge funds' net purchases occurred in a week when the S&P 500 index.SPX posted a record high close on Friday for the first time in two years, amid a rally in chipmakers and mega-cap technology stocks.

Still, hedge funds are net sellers of roughly $2 billion in shares on a year-to-date basis, BofA said.

Last week, hedge funds bought mainly exchange-traded funds (ETFs), adding over $200 million of those securities, and large-cap companies. Energy and healthcare were the two top sectors for hedge funds' acquisitions last week.

Overall, BofA said it saw the biggest inflow into U.S. equities since mid-December when all of its clients, including hedge funds, institutional and retail investors, and companies, were factored in.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (917) 891-4931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.