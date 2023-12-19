News & Insights

HEDGEFLOW-Global hedge funds rush to unwind short bets on US stocks - UBS

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

December 19, 2023 — 03:55 am EST

Written by Summer Zhen for Reuters ->

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The unexpected U.S. share rally last week following the Federal Reserve meeting has pushed hedge funds to quickly cover their bearish bets against U.S.-listed companies, UBS said in a note to clients.

The inflow to U.S. stocks last week was largely driven by significant short covering on Thursday and Friday, where long/short funds buy back shares to close positions betting that U.S. stocks will fall, according to a note by UBS on Tuesday, seen by Reuters.

Global hedge funds' short positions against U.S. stocks got squeezed on Wednesday and Thursday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the U.S. central bank's historic tightening of monetary policy was likely over, resulting in what Jefferies trading desk describes as the "second-worst two-day move ever," for long/short hedge funds.

The S&P 500 index .SPX rose 1.6% while Nasdaq .IXIC jumped 1.9% over the last three days of the past week.

"Buying (in U.S. stocks) was broad and spurred on by both (short) covering following the dovish Fed on Wednesday and later the Nasdaq rebalance," said UBS, referring to Nasdaq lowering weight of some big tech companies while upping weight for other stocks, which forces many funds to adjust positions.

Hedge funds were also buyers in European and Asian stocks due to short recovering, the bank said.

By sector, autos and components, food and staples retailing, and software and services, were most bought in the U.S. market last week, according to UBS.

In a separate note by J.P. Morgan on Friday, the investment bank said most of the short-covering-driven stock rise is likely done given year-end is approaching and volumes are expected to fall.

With some laggard and riskier stocks rising sharply last week, along with further short covering, "it's less clear there’s a lot of upside left for these stocks in particular," J.P. Morgan prime brokerage team said.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((summer.zhen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-3462-7739;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
