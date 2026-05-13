Technology

Hedged Equity ETF (CBLS) Touches a New 52-Week High

May 13, 2026 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

For investors seeking momentum, the Clough Hedged Equity ETF CBLS is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 21.5% from its 52-week low price of $27.02 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

CBLS in Focus

This is an active fund that aims to outperform long-only benchmarks over investment cycles with reduced volatility through a carefully crafted portfolio of long and short equity positions. The product charges 190 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Hedged Fund ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The Clough Hedged Equity ETF’s new 52-week high must have been driven by its effective long/short active strategy. Its performance gained from significant long exposure to high-growth sectors, specifically Technology and Energy. The fund’s strong year-to-date returns and disciplined risk management are likely to have attracted capital seeking stability amid evolving market volatility, leading to this 52-week high.

More Gains Ahead?

CBLS may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 21.04 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally. 
 

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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