News & Insights

GS

Hedge funds sell energy stocks, increase bearish bets - Goldman

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 18, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by Carolina Mandl and Nell Mackenzie for Reuters ->

By Carolina Mandl and Nell Mackenzie

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hedge funds ditched energy stocks last week for the first time in three weeks, despite a rally in oil prices triggered by the prospect of a widening supply deficit, Goldman Sachs GS.N said in a report.

The move, according to the bank's prime brokerage unit, was mainly led by short sales, meaning that hedge funds were speculating on a decline in energy stocks' prices. The bank said sales occurred in both North America and Europe.

Goldman Sachs, as one of the biggest providers of lending and trading services to investors through its prime brokerage unit, is able to track hedge funds' investment trends.

Overall, Goldman Sachs said hedge funds' trading book was underweight energy stocks at levels approaching a May 2020 low. It added hedge funds increased their short bets on U.S. energy stocks, besides oil, gas, consumable fuels and energy equipment and services.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Russia extended a combined 1.3 million barrels per day of supply cuts to the end of the year, spurring predictions that benchmark Brent crude prices could surpass $100 a barrel this year.

However, China's sluggish post-pandemic economic recovery has also raised concerns that demand may slow down.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York and Nell Mackenzie in London Editing by Mark Potter)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (917) 891-4931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.