Hedge funds see $26 bln in net outflows in Q3 - HFR

Global investors redeemed $26 billion from hedge funds in the third quarter, in the second consecutive quarter of net asset outflows, industry data provider HFR said on Thursday.

In the year, investors pulled out $33.7 billion from hedge funds worldwide, HFR showed, as poor performance has spooked pension funds, endowments and family offices.

The HFRI fund-weighted composite index is down 6.66% this year through September, as portfolio managers struggle to navigate highly volatile markets.

Assets in the hedge fund industry fell almost $220 billion since the end of 2021, to $3.7 trillion, hit by poor performance and redemptions.

