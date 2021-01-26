Hudson Executive Investment II, the second blank company formed by Hudson Executive Capital targeting high-growth industries, raised $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at $10. The company offered 2.5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $50 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with its sponsor.



The SPAC is led by President and Chairman Douglas Braunstein, the founder and Managing Partner of Hudson Executive Capital, who previously served as CFO of J.P. Morgan. He is joined by CEO and Director Douglas Bergeron, a Managing Partner at Hudson who previously was CEO of Verifone.



The team took public its first SPAC, Hudson Executive Investment (HECC; +28% from $10 offer price), which raised $360 million in June 2020 and recently announced a combination with digital and virtual behavioral healthcare company Talkspace. While Hudson Executive Investment II will also evaluate those two industries, it intends to pursue any company desirable growth-oriented characteristics, high barriers to entry, and sustainable competitive advantages.



Hudson Executive Investment II plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HCIIU. Citi, J.P. Morgan and Barclays acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Hedge fund's second SPAC Hudson Executive Investment II prices upsized $225 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

