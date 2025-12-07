This Hedge Fund's Materion Stake Tops $38 Million as Earnings Strength Pushes Shares Near Record Highs

Key Points

New York-based Harvey Partners bought 318,000 shares of Materion for an estimated $38.4 million in the third quarter.

The position represents 3.4% of fund AUM.

Materion remains outside the fund's top five holdings.

On November 14, New York-based Harvey Partners disclosed a new stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN), acquiring 318,000 shares valued at approximately $38.4 million.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, Harvey Partners initiated a new position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN), purchasing 318,000 shares during the third quarter. The new holding was valued at approximately $38.4 million as of September 30 and accounted for approximately 3.4% of the fund’s approximately $1.1 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets. The fund now holds 46 equity positions.

What Else to Know

The position represents 3.4% of Harvey Partners' reportable assets under management, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: NPO: $56.3 million (5.1% of AUM)

NYSE: BWXT: $53.4 million (4.9% of AUM)

NYSE: AZZ: $53 million (4.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GLDD: $44.4 million (4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ADEA: $43.9 million (4% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Materion were priced at $125.25, up 12.5% over the past year and relatively in line with the S&P 500's roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $19.4 million Dividend Yield 0.5% Price (as of market close Friday) $125.25

Company Snapshot

Materion produces advanced engineered materials, including beryllium alloys, specialty metals, precision optics, and thin film coatings for the semiconductor, aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, and electronics sectors.

The company operates a vertically integrated model encompassing mining, refining, manufacturing, and direct sales of high-value materials and components, generating revenue through both product sales and value-added engineered solutions.

It serves a global customer base of OEMs and tier-one suppliers in technology, industrial, aerospace, defense, and telecom markets across the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Materion Corporation is a leading supplier of advanced engineered materials with a global presence and a diversified customer base spanning high-growth industries. The company leverages its proprietary technologies and vertically integrated operations to deliver specialized products that are critical to demanding applications in semiconductors, aerospace, and defense.

Foolish Take

Materion’s renewed momentum comes at a moment when investors are rewarding operational consistency, and the company’s third-quarter results delivered exactly that. The thesis here is less about chasing cyclical swings and more about backing a specialty materials business posting steady value-added growth, expanding margins in key segments, and reaffirming a solid full-year outlook.



Harvey Partners’ new position reflects that backdrop: the firm opened a 318,000-share stake valued at $38.4 million as of September 30, or about 3.4% of its U.S. equity book. While not a top-five holding, it adds exposure to a company whose fundamentals have strengthened meaningfully over the past year. Shares have climbed back toward record highs, supported by improving demand across semiconductor, aerospace, and defense markets.



Materion’s third-quarter net sales rose to $444.8 million, with value-added sales (which deduct the impact of pass-through holdings) holding at $263.9 million. Net income increased to $25.4 million from $22.3 million a year earlier, and operating profit improved to $34.9 million. Segment performance was particularly strong: Electronic materials delivered record EBITDA margins of 27.1%, while precision optics posted roughly 1,000 basis points of year-over-year margin expansion.



Ultimately, Materion seems like it could be a compelling industrial compounder—especially as strategic initiatives in optics and semiconductors convert into sustained earnings power.

Glossary

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of all assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Reportable Assets: Assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, typically above a certain threshold.

Top Holdings: The largest investments within a fund, usually ranked by value or percentage of total assets.

Vertically Integrated: A business model where a company controls multiple stages of its supply chain, from raw materials to final sales.

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer): A company that produces parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

Tier-one Supplier: A company that supplies products or components directly to the manufacturer of the final product.

Value-added Engineered Solutions: Customized products or services that enhance the performance or functionality beyond standard offerings.

Advanced Engineered Materials: Specialized materials designed for high-performance applications in industries like aerospace, defense, and electronics.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Azz and BWX Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

