Hedge funds caught in bigger squeeze than 2021 meme stock frenzy - Goldman Sachs note

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hedge funds betting against stocks globally abandoned those trades last week at the fastest pace since 2015, surpassing the speed of their exodus from the meme stock frenzy two years ago, according to a Goldman Sachs research note.

According to the Goldman note, seen by Reuters, the speed at which hedge funds exited bearish positions surpassed that seen in January 2021 when retail traders worked in concert to push shortsellers out of stocks such as videogame retailer Gamestop GME.N and movie theatre operator AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N.

The 2021 buying frenzy started on social media site Reddit, and at-home traders used retail trading platforms such as Robinhood HOOD.O to lift the price of heavily shorted stocks such as Gamestop. This forced many shortsellers out of positions and in some cases, funds restructured and returned money to their investors.

Last week's short-squeeze followed a post-Fed rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC surged 3.25% on Thursday - its biggest one-day jump in over two months - led by over 20% surges in orthodontic company Align Technology ALGN.O and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms META.O.

That came just a day before a sharp selloff on Friday when stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data sparked a selloff in world stocks.

World stocks were last down 0.7% .MIWD00000PUS with Friday's strong U.S. jobs report renewing concerns that the Fed may have to remain aggressive in its monetary tightening to tame inflation.

The largest short positions held by hedge funds were in industrials and information technology companies, the Goldman note said. It added that hedge funds also exited many long positions in Asian developing markets and Chinese equities.

Meanwhile, after stuttering recoveries during a volatile two years, AMC and GME are now trading above their price levels of Jan. 15, 2021 just before the meme stock frenzy began.

Resurgent risk appetite among some investors has also fuelled rallies in the shares of so-called meme stocks since the start of this year, though many analysts are sceptical the recent moves will last.

