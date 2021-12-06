Hedge Funds' 25 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Hedge funds as a group don't have the greatest long-term track record – and they haven't been too hot in 2021, either – but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the so-called smart money is up to.

Surprise, surprise: Hedge funds continue to herd into big, blue-chip stocks, regulatory filings show.

So, how poorly have hedge funds fared so far this year? The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index delivered a total return (price appreciation plus dividends) of 8.5% for the year through Nov. 30. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 23.2% on a total-return basis over the same span.

SEE MORE Where to Invest in 2022

But to be fair: Hedge funds can pursue dozens of investing strategies. A broad measure of their performance doesn't necessarily make for an apples-to-apples comparison with, say, the S&P 500.

And that's why it's always interesting – and, yes, sometimes even edifying – to see which names rank as hedge funds' favorite stocks. Although the so-called smart money might be lagging as a group, there's still some collective wisdom to be found in this crowd.

Most investors won't be surprised by many of hedge funds' favorite picks. Dow stocks are heavily over-represented when it comes to names with the highest number of hedge fund shareholders; fully 13 of the Dow's 30 blue-chip stocks rank among hedge funds' 25 top picks.

That's partly a function of Dow components' massive market capitalizations and attendant liquidity, which creates ample room for institutional investors to build or sell large positions. Big-name blue-chip stocks also carry a lower level of reputational risk for professional money managers. (It's a lot easier to justify holding a large position in a Dow stock than a no-name small-cap if restive clients start grumbling about their returns.)

But hey, more than half these names are not in the famed blue-chip average, and a few of these picks might seem completely out of left field. So either way, each hedge-fund favorite is an intriguing idea worth a closer look.

Have a look at hedge funds' 25 top blue-chip stocks to buy now. All these names likely appeal to elite funds because of their size, strong track records or outsized growth prospects. But we'll delve into a few specifics that make each blue chip special.

SEE MORE James Glassman's 10 Stock Market Picks for 2022

Share prices and related data are as of Dec. 3, unless otherwise noted. Companies are listed in reverse order of popularity with hedge funds, according to data from WhaleWisdom. Analysts' ratings and other data are provided S&P Global Market Intelligence, Morningstar, Refinitiv Stock Reports Plus and YCharts, unless otherwise noted.

Getty Images

25. Exxon Mobil

Market value: $257.8 billion

$257.8 billion Dividend yield: 5.8%

5.8% Analysts' ratings: 5 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 16 Hold, 2 Sell, 1 Strong Sell

Exxon Mobil (XOM, $60.89) was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2020, which is too bad for anyone invested in index products that track the tight group of 30 blue-chip stocks.

Shares in the oil major are up about 48% so far this year, outperforming the Dow by 35 percentage points. To its credit, Chevron (CVX), the Dow's only remaining energy stock, is up more than 35% for the year to date.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Closing Bell e-letter: Our daily look at the stock market's most important headlines, and what moves investors should make.

As the largest listed energy company by market capitalization, Exxon Mobil is an obvious holding for hedge funds looking for exposure to the sector. XOM's attendant liquidity allows big investors to move in and out of positions with relative ease.

Meanwhile, investors of all sizes can count on XOM for equity income. Exxon Mobil is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, an index of companies that have increased their dividends annually for at least 25 years. In XOM's case, it has raised its dividend for 38 straight years – and at an average annual growth rate of 6.1%.

That long history of generous dividend growth helped make XOM one of the 30 best stocks of the past 30 years.

Wall Street analysts aren't generally keen on the stock at current levels, however. In fact, they give XOM a consensus recommendation of Hold right now, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

SEE MORE 13 Consumer Stocks for the Holiday Season

Getty Images

24. Intel

Market value: $200.3 billion

$200.3 billion Dividend yield: 2.8%

2.8% Analysts' ratings: 7 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 22 Hold, 6 Sell, 3 Strong Sell

Intel (INTC, $49.25) has been one of the most troubled Dow stocks in recent years, falling far behind its competition on any number of fronts. That's why analysts and investors were so delighted when the chipmaker hired Pat Gelsinger, former CEO of VMWare (VMW), to take over in February.

Heck, some observers said it was the best decision Intel made in more than a decade. And it is true that this iconic stock has been a disappointing long-term performer. While the broader market has more than doubled over the past five years, INTC is up just 44%.

Nevertheless, as a blue-chip stock and mega-player in the global semiconductor industry, hedge funds interested in broad tech-sector exposure can hardly avoid it. Intel commands about 80% of the market for central processing units (CPUs) for personal computers. It's also the largest manufacturer of CPUs for servers, which are in high demand amid the rapid shift to cloud-based computing.

The Street is clearly more cautious than the hedge fund crowd, though. The analyst consensus recommendation for INTC stock is Hold – and it's a bearish Hold, to boot. Sell ratings are rare on the Street, and yet of the 41 analysts issuing opinions on INTC, six call it a Sell and three have it at Strong Sell.

SEE MORE Dividend Increases: 14 Stocks That Have Doubled Their Payouts

Getty Images

23. Bank of America

Market value: $359.0 billion

$359.0 billion Dividend yield: 1.9%

1.9% Analysts' ratings: 9 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 7 Hold, 1 Sell, 2 Strong Sell

Bank of America (BAC, $43.87) is a natural fit for hedge funds making bets in the financial sector. After all, it's a sprawling, international money-center bank with a massive market cap and abundant liquidity.

It also certainly doesn't hurt that BAC is one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), the holding company of which Buffett is chairman and CEO, owns more than 1 billion shares. The stake accounts for 14.6% of Berkshire's equity portfolio – its second-largest holding after Apple (AAPL). BRK.B also is Bank of America's largest shareholder, owning 12.3% of its shares outstanding.

Hedge funds have more immediate reasons to fall in love with BofA, too. As a bet on domestic and international growth – both of which benefit from a receding pandemic – Bank of America also happens to be one of the best recovery-related stocks.

BAC stock has stumbled recently, with shares off 9% over the past month. But analysts say it's nonetheless poised to generate plenty more market-beating returns ahead. Their consensus recommendation stands at Buy, albeit with moderate conviction.

Piper Sandler analyst Jeffery Harte stands firmly with the bulls, however, rating shares at Overweight (the equivalent of Buy).

"Recent multiple expansion suggests growing appreciation of BAC's ability to profitably consolidate market share while delivering higher risk adjusted returns," Harte says. "We think there is more to come here."

SEE MORE 12 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks and Funds to Buy for 2022

Getty Images

22. Cisco Systems

Market value: $237.2 billion

$237.2 billion Dividend yield: 2.6%

2.6% Analysts' ratings: 8 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 14 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

Cisco Systems (CSCO, $56.23) is another legacy tech stock and Dow component that's simply too big and central to its sector for hedge funds to do without.

It also helps that the company's painful transition away from being overly dependent on hardware such as internet routers and switches to more profitable software and cloud services is at long last bearing fruit.

The long-time market laggard is actually putting in a fine performance relative to its fellow Dow Jones stocks so far in 2021. Shares are beating the blue-chip average by about 13 percentage points for the year to date, and the elite money has taken notice. Nearly 23% of all hedge funds have a stake in CSCO, and almost 1.6% of them count it as a top 10 holding, according to data from WhaleWisdom.

The Street is increasingly bullish too, giving CSCO a consensus recommendation of Buy, per S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Strength in the order book suggests that the pause in enterprise spending and by carrier customers has ended, and that demand in a digital economy will exceed pre-pandemic levels," writes Argus Research analyst Jim Kelleher. "We believe that category leader Cisco represents an attractive Buy and a core long-term holding."

Part of the long-term case for CSCO rests on its reliable and growing dividend. The tech giant has lifted its payout annually for more than a decade, and at a rapid rate to boot. Cisco sports a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of more than 74%.

SEE MORE The 12 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy for 2022

Getty Images

21. Adobe

Market value: $293.3 billion

$293.3 billion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Analysts' ratings: 18 Strong Buy, 8 Buy, 5 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

As the undisputed leader in making software for designers and other creative types, Adobe (ADBE, $616.53) is a no-brainer holding for hedge funds and other large pools of cash looking for blue-chip stocks to buy. Its Creative Cloud encompasses more than 20 applications, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro and Acrobat Pro.

"As a result of its early mover position and strategic M&A transactions, Adobe has established itself as the unchallenged leader in Digital Media software for both the enterprise and consumer markets," writes Stifel analyst J. Parker Lane, who rates shares at Buy. "We view Adobe as one of the most compelling investment cases in our coverage areas."

Stifel is very much in the majority on the Street, where analysts' consensus recommendation stands at Buy, with high conviction.

Hedge funds are very much on board too. More than 23% of them – or 399 hedge funds in total – own shares in Adobe. Slightly more than 3% of all hedge funds count ADBE as a top 10 holding.

Adobe's status as a bona fide growth stock is a large part of its appeal. Analysts forecast the company to generate average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of nearly 18% over the next three to five years. Meanwhile, ADBE stock is up more than 23% for the year to date. That beats the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite by about 6 percentage points.

SEE MORE 15 Bitcoin ETFs and Cryptocurrency Funds You Should Know

Getty Images

20. Home Depot

Market value: $425.9 billion

$425.9 billion Dividend yield: 1.6%

1.6% Analysts' ratings: 16 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 9 Hold, 0 Sell, 1 Strong Sell

Dow component Home Depot (HD, $407.81) has long been one of the most popular blue-chip stocks for hedge funds and other investors to play discretionary consumer spending and the housing market.

Indeed, more than 23% of all hedge funds hold a stake in HD, with 1.7% of them making it a top 10 position. Analysts are big fans too, giving the stock a consensus recommendation of Buy. Although the pandemic brought boom times to the nation's largest home improvement retail chain – which has now created difficult year-over-year comparisons – the Street says HD's long-term outlook remains robust.

"The global health crisis has caused investors to differentiate between business models that are well positioned for the future and those that face significant challenges," writes Argus Research analyst Christopher Graja (Buy). "HD stands out for diversified investors who are looking for exposure to discretionary retail."

Graja stresses that HD is being driven by some powerful, secular trends. For example, about 70% of U.S. homes are more than 25 years old, and likely in need of upgrades and repairs. Furthermore, the inventory of existing homes for sale is "very low, particularly at lower price points, and HD is seeing growth in household formation."

Lastly, although past performance isn't necessarily indicative of future returns, it's tough for anyone not to be impressed with HD's record as one of the 30 best global stocks of the past three decades.

SEE MORE 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy for 2022

Getty Images

19. Salesforce.com

Market value: $252.9 billion

$252.9 billion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Analysts' ratings: 32 Strong Buy, 12 Buy, 6 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

Salesforce.com (CRM, $258.32) was added to the Dow in 2020 when XOM was defenestrated from the blue-chip barometer. Being tapped for membership in the elite average made the software-as-a-service juggernaut more popular than ever with hedge funds.

Nearly 24% of all hedge funds owned shares in CRM at the end of Q3, while 4.1% of them had it as a top 10 holding, per WhaleWisdom.

CRM, which provides customer relationship management software to enterprise customers, was essentially providing cloud-based services before they were cool. That early mover advantage has helped the stock outperform the broader market on a trailing return basis for years.

Salesforce's massive market value and liquidity makes it a frictionless fit for institutional investors buying and selling large positions. But hedge funds are no doubt even more attracted to the company's commanding market share and analysts' bullish outlook. After all, CRM is one of only three Dow stocks to score a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy from Wall Street analysts.

Among the arguments in favor of CRM stock, bulls says Salesforce is uniquely positioned to benefit from accelerating corporate spending on cloud-based services.

"Larger and more strategic digital transformation projects are getting the green light within many enterprises," writes Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who rates CRM at Outperform (the equivalent of Buy). "[This] is a major tailwind for Salesforce given its stalwart positioning and expanded product footprint."

SEE MORE 7 Better Ways to Make Money Off the FAANGs

Getty Images

18. AbbVie

Market value: $210.1 billion

$210.1 billion Dividend yield: 4.8%

4.8% Analysts' ratings: 12 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 5 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

AbbVie (ABBV, $118.85) is best known for blockbuster drugs such as Humira, a rheumatoid arthritis drug on pace to surpass Lipitor as the best-selling drug of all time. However, hedge funds are increasingly excited about what's in the pharma company's pipeline.

Humira has been approved for numerous other ailments. AbbVie also makes cancer drug Imbruvica, as well as testosterone replacement therapy AndroGel. But the real future upside in ABBV stock hinges on cancer-fighting and immunology drugs – not to mention the products acquired from Botox-maker Allergan in a $63 billion deal that closed in 2020.

Like with other blue-chip stocks in the pharmaceutical industry, another draw for hedge funds and civilians is AbbVie's storied dividend history. The biopharma firm is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. ABBV notched a 50th straight year of dividend growth in October when it raised the quarterly payout by 8.5% to $1.41 per share.

More than 24% of all hedge funds count ABBV among their holdings, and 1.3% have it in their top 10. As for what Wall Street thinks, analysts' consensus recommendation on the stock stands at Buy.

On a bearish note, one prominent investor appears to have soured on AbbVie. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has cut its ABBV stake in three consecutive quarters, most recently by 29%.

SEE MORE 12 of the Best Stocks You Haven't Heard Of

Getty Images

17. Merck

Market value: $185.3 billion

$185.3 billion Dividend yield: 3.8%

3.8% Analysts' ratings: 11 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 7 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

Yet another member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, pharma giant Merck (MRK, $73.34) has the huge market value and related liquidity – as well as the blue-chip prestige and track record – to be an obvious sector pick for any large institutional investor.

And in another plus for the smart money, some analysts say MRK has been underperforming the market by so much for so long that it's simply too cheap to ignore.

Indeed, the pharma company's shares are off more than 6% year-to-date. That lags the S&P 500 by nearly 30 percentage points. The sliding share price has left MRK trading at 10.1 times analysts' 2022 EPS estimate. That's well below its own five-year average of 14.9 times forward earnings, per Refinitiv Stock Reports Plus. Additionally, MRK trades at a greater than 50% discount to the S&P 500, which goes for not quite 21 times expected earnings.

Merck's depressed valuation just doesn't square with its formidable fundamentals, bulls say.

"Merck generated strong sales of oncology and antiviral drugs in the third quarter, and has added a new growth driver in Molnupiravir, which could be an important weapon against COVID-19," writes Argus Research analyst David Toung (Buy). "We also like [November's $11.5 billion] acquisition of Acceleron Pharma, which will strengthen Merck's cardiovascular portfolio."

More than 24% of all hedge funds own MRK stock, which analysts give a consensus recommendation of Buy.

Getty Images

16. Procter & Gamble

Market value: $362.7 billion

$362.7 billion Dividend yield: 2.3%

2.3% Analysts' ratings: 8 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 10 Hold, 1 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

Procter & Gamble (PG, $149.88) is sort of a must-have stock for large pools of capital looking for exposure to the consumer staples sector. This Dow stock, with its massive market cap and liquidity, is a natural way to pick up a defensive name with especially low volatility.

After all, demand for products such as Charmin toilet paper, Crest toothpaste, Tide laundry detergent, Pampers diapers and Gillette razors tends to remain stable in both good times and bad. That helps explain why P&G happens to be one of the 30 best stocks of the past 30 years.

PG also happens to be a dividend-growth machine. This member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats has paid shareholders a dividend since 1890, and has raised its payout annually for 65 years in a row. P&G's most recent raise came in April 2021 with a 10% bump to 86.98 cents per share quarterly.

The Street's consensus recommendation comes to Buy, albeit not with the same high conviction usually seen with most hedge-fund favorites.

Nevertheless, Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy (Buy) counts himself among the Street's bulls, saying P&G is "built to last" and "remains a core holding." He also likes the company's international exposure, and believes "emerging markets will drive at least 50% of sales and profit growth over the next five years."

SEE MORE 12 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy for 2022

Getty Images

15. Nvidia

Market value: $767.3 billion

$767.3 billion Dividend yield: 0.05%

0.05% Analysts' ratings: 27 Strong Buy, 8 Buy, 5 Hold, 2 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

Nvidia (NVDA, $306.93) hasn't been around anywhere near as long as P&G has, but it too has been one of the best stocks of the past three decades.

In this case, however, hedge funds (and plenty of other investors) place NVDA among their top blue-chip stocks for its outsized growth prospects.

Few tech companies offer so much exposure to so many emerging technologies and applications. NVDA's high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs) drive everything from PCs and video game consoles to artificial intelligence (AI), data servers, supercomputers, mobile chips and even cryptocurrency mining.

As much as bulls like NVDA's multifaceted exposure to so many areas of tech, the short- to medium-term case hangs mostly on its opportunity in the servers that power cloud-based services. With such an abundance of catalysts, the Street gives shares a consensus recommendation of Buy, with high conviction — even if the valuation might be a bit stretched.

CFRA Research analyst Angelo Zino, for example, rates shares at Buy, noting that although shares "appear expensive," that premium is justified by the rapid pace of growth in Nvidia's "secular opportunities and addressable market."

Hedge funds, meanwhile, are equally bullish, with nearly 25% of them owning NVDA stock. Almost 4% of them count NVDA as a top 10 holding.

SEE MORE 15 Bitcoin ETFs and Cryptocurrency Funds You Should Know

Getty Images

14. UnitedHealth Group

Market value: $423.2 billion

$423.2 billion Dividend yield: 1.3%

1.3% Analysts' ratings: 17 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

Large institutional investors looking to make big bets in the health insurance sector can't avoid the gravitational pull of Dow component UnitedHealth Group (UNH, $449.32). With a market value of more than $423 billion and a 2022 revenue estimate of $315 billion, this blue-chip stock is the largest publicly traded health insurer by a wide margin.

Hedge funds and analysts alike praise the company on a number of fronts, and frequently single out contributions from Optum, its pharmacy benefits manager segment.

"We believe UNH is well positioned by virtue of its diversification, strong track record, elite management team and exposure to certain higher growth businesses," writes Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn (Outperform).

The analyst adds that Optum is a "nice complement" to UNH's core managed care operations and continues to account for a large share of earnings. Furthermore, UNH's vertical integration strategy "strengthens the company's competitive positioning across many areas of the healthcare landscape," Wiederhorn says.

Oppenheimer has plenty of company on the Street, which gives UNH a consensus recommendation of Buy, with high conviction. Indeed, S&P Global Market Intelligence's scoring system puts UNH right on the cusp of a Strong Buy rating.

Hedge funds, needless to say, have also bought in. More than a quarter of them, or 433 in total, own UNH, according to WhaleWisdom. Nearly 2.7% of all hedge funds count UnitedHealth among their top 10 holdings.

SEE MORE The Best Vanguard Funds for 401(k) Retirement Savers

Getty Images

13. Pfizer

Market value: $304.6 billion

$304.6 billion Dividend yield: 2.9%

2.9% Analysts' ratings: 5 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 15 Hold, 1 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

Pharmaceutical giant ​Pfizer (PFE, $54.27) was removed from the Dow in 2020, but it remains one of the go-to blue-chip stocks for large institutional investors. After all, it's a classic defensive dividend stock with ample liquidity and a huge market value that gives it outsized influence on the healthcare sector.

Shares were lagging the broader market for much of 2021 until enthusiasm over the commercial potential for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine drove them to all-time highs in mid-August. The rally faded over the ensuing months, but then PFE's November announcement of an effective oral COVID treatment sent shares soaring to even greater record levels.

Pfizer stock is now up a whopping 47% for the year to date – beating the Dow by more than 30 percentage points – and that has some analysts moving to the sidelines on valuation. The Street's consensus recommendation has been stuck solidly at Hold for more than six months.

Hedge funds, however, have become increasingly bullish over that span. The total number of hedge funds owning shares in PFE ticked up 1.6% in the third quarter, according to WhaleWisdom. Meanwhile, the number of hedge funds counting PFE among their top 10 holdings spiked 27% for the three months ended Sept. 30.

The bottom line? More than a quarter of all hedge funds, or 433, own a stake in the pharma giant, up from 426 at the end of Q2.

SEE MORE UBS: 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now for Pricing Power

Getty Images

12. PayPal

Market value: $216.1 billion

$216.1 billion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Analysts' ratings: 28 Strong Buy, 12 Buy, 5 Hold, 1 Sell, 1 Strong Sell

Digital mobile payments and financial technology stocks are hot these days. With its ample market value, incomparable brand recognition and extensive reach, it makes perfect sense that hedge funds would pour into PayPal (PYPL, $183.93) as part of that trend.

The explosive growth in mobile payments transactions is a secular tailwind for all companies in PayPal's sector. But PYPL's monetization of its Venmo property and incremental revenue growth in its Xoom business only add to the bull case for analysts, hedge funds and investors of all sizes.

True, third-quarter results were "lackluster," in the words of Raymond James analyst John Davis (Outperform), but both he and the Street remain steadfast in the long-term case for PYPL stock.

"Simply put, PayPal should continue to benefit from the secular shift to e-commerce that should drive a roughly 20% revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR)," Davis writes in a note to clients.

That view jibes with the majority opinion on the Street. Analysts forecast PYPL to generate average annual EPS growth of 19.4% over the next three to five years, per S&P Global Market Intelligence. Their consensus recommendation on the stock comes to Buy.

And hedge funds are right there with them. Almost 27% of all hedge funds have a position in PYPL, per WhaleWisdom, and 4.1% of them have it as a top 10 holding.

SEE MORE 13 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy at a Discount

Getty Images

11. Walt Disney

Market value: $265.8 billion

$265.8 billion Dividend yield: N/A*

N/A* Analysts' ratings: 15 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 8 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

As a sprawling media and entertainment conglomerate – and component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average – Walt Disney (DIS, $146.22) is a natural way for hedge funds to make big bets on a growing sector of the economy.

It's also bet on traditionally strong management. Disney's adaptability to the rapidly changing media and entertainment landscape has helped it become one of the 30 best stocks of the past 30 years.

Although investors are surely disappointed with recent share performance – Disney stock is off almost 20% year-to-date, hurt by the pandemic – hedge funds and analysts alike see a bargain at current levels.

The Street's consensus recommendation stands at Buy in anticipation of better times ahead. Indeed, with an average target price of $196.87, analysts give DIS stock implied upside of about 35% in the next 12 months or so.

"While the market may have been disappointed in Disney's fiscal fourth-quarter results, the company continued to rebound from its staggering pandemic lows, with strength in its theme parks and direct-to-consumer businesses," writes Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner (Buy). "We expect this momentum to continue, but note that Disney still faces risks from the uncertain course of the pandemic."

DIS remains one of hedge funds' favorite blue-chip stocks too, with 27.6% of them claiming some ownership. Nearly 2.5% of all hedge funds have Disney stock as a top 10 holding.

* Disney suspended its dividend in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

SEE MORE 13 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy

Getty Images

10. Mastercard

Market value: $316.5 billion

$316.5 billion Dividend yield: 0.6%

0.6% Analysts' ratings: 22 Strong Buy, 10 Buy, 5 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

It seems like everyone loves Mastercard (MA, $322.11).

The global payments processor is a favorite of hedge funds and analysts, and no less an eminence than Warren Buffett is a bull too. True, Berkshire Hathaway pared its stake by 6% in the third quarter, but the holding company still owns 4.3 million shares in Mastercard – a position initiated by lieutenant portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. (Buffett has said he wishes he himself had pulled the trigger sooner.)

Hedge funds and other Mastercard believers are high on the name thanks to both company-specific strengths and the relentless global adoption of digital transactions.

Although COVID-19 remains a threat to cross-border travel and other transactions segments, Mastercard remains CFRA Research analyst David Holt's (Buy) "top pick across the mega-cap (greater than $200 billion in market value) payment names." The analyst singles out Mastercard's "ability to establish a path to recovery in cross-border travel quicker than its network counterpart" Visa (V).

The Street gives MA a consensus recommendation of Buy, with high conviction, and hedge funds stand by the name too. Almost 28% of them, or 481, have MA in their portfolios. More than 3.8% of all hedge funds count MA as a top 10 holding.

Getty Images

9. Berkshire Hathaway

Market value: $619.6 billion

$619.6 billion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Analysts' ratings: 1 Strong Buy, 0 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

As they say, "If you can't beat them, join them."

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B, $277.43) appeal to the hedge fund crowd is obvious. Warren Buffett's record going up against the broader market over long periods of time is second to none. As a result, Berkshire Hathaway stock is one of the greatest creators of shareholder wealth of the past 30 years.

So what could make a hedge fund manager's life easier than essentially offloading some of his or her work to Uncle Warren?

Under the direction of Buffett and partner Charlie Munger, Berkshire Hathaway created $504.1 billion in wealth from January 1990 to December 2020. That works out to an annualized return of nearly 12%, according to Hendrik Bessembinder, a finance professor at the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

The S&P 500 generated an annualized return of just 8% over the same span.

Going back even farther, Argus Research (Hold) notes that since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway's stock returns more than doubled those of the S&P 500, delivering compound annual growth of 20%, vs.10.2% for the index.

Only three analysts tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence cover the B Class shares. For what it's worth, their consensus recommendation comes to Buy. The four analysts covering the A Class shares also rate them at Buy.

Nearly 28% of all hedge funds, or 482, own the B Class shares. More than 5.6% count them as a top 10 holding.

SEE MORE Warren Buffett Stocks Ranked: The Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

Getty Images

8. Johnson & Johnson

Market value: $419.6 billion

$419.6 billion Dividend yield: 2.7%

2.7% Analysts' ratings: 7 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 8 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

Whether we're talking hedge funds, mutual funds or other large piles of equity capital, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, $159.38) is among the must-have blue-chip stocks for any large-cap healthcare portfolio.

Among the arguments in favor of Johnson & Johnson are its diversification, although that's about to change. The multifaceted firm is set to split off its consumer health business – the one that makes Tylenol, Listerine and Band Aid – from its pharmaceuticals and medical devices divisions. The breakup is meant to free the faster-growth, higher-margin parts of J&J from the drag of its more mature, less profitable operations.

Hedge funds may be forgiven if some of them question the wisdom of the move. After all, JNJ became one of the top 10 best stocks of the past 30 years as a three-headed giant.

Analysts remain bullish on the name, however, giving it a consensus recommendation of Buy. And hedge funds were certainly fans as of the end of Q3, with almost 28% of them reporting an investment in the Dow stock. Almost 3.4% of all hedge funds counted JNJ as a top 10 position.

Many of those funds no doubt appreciate the company's commitment to delivering income to investors. This S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat has increased its payout annually for 59 years.

Getty Images

7. JPMorgan Chase

Market value: $467.8 billion

$467.8 billion Dividend yield: 2.5%

2.5% Analysts' ratings: 10 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 8 Hold, 0 Sell, 2 Strong Sell

As the nation's largest bank by assets – and a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average – JPMorgan Chase (JPM, $158.29) exerts an almost irresistible pull on large institutional investors such as hedge funds.

Just have a look at the stats. As of Sept. 30, more than 29% of all hedge funds, or 503 in total, owned shares in JPM. More than 5% of all hedge funds had the stock as a top 10 holding.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stake in Visa by 4% in the third quarter, but the holding company still owns 9.6 billion shares.

The Street likes JPM too. The blue-chip money center bank gets a consensus recommendation of Buy, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The firm's strength across multiple business lines and an improving economic backdrop make it a standout in its sector, analysts say.

"We continue to like JPM among the large banks given its better lending growth profile, strong credit card franchise and expected market share gains across its capital markets businesses," writes Argus Research analyst Stephen Biggar (Buy). "The backdrop for equity underwriting and financial advisory remains quite healthy, while lending revenues should improve as the economic recovery continues and government stimulus measures roll off."

The Street forecasts JPM to generate average annual EPS growth of 15.6% over the next three to five years, and yet shares trade at just 13.2 times analysts' 2022 EPS estimate. That valuation – which Argus' Biggar sees as "undervaluing the franchise" – also helps explain JPM's appeal to hedge funds.

SEE MORE The 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In

Getty Images

6. Visa

Market value: $414.0 billion

$414.0 billion Dividend yield: 0.8%

0.8% Analysts' ratings: 22 Strong Buy, 11 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

Few blue-chip stocks get higher marks from analysts, hedge funds and even Warren Buffett than Visa (V, $196.32). That's because the world's largest payments network has unique advantages in a world that's ditching cash in favor of digital transactions.

"We are highly attracted to Visa's powerful brand, vast global acceptance network and strong business model," writes Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele (Outperform). "The company is well positioned to benefit from the long-term secular shift from paper currency (cash/check) to plastic (electronic payments), consumer spending growth and increased globalization."

Visa's privileged position in the payments revolution helps explain why nearly 30% of all hedge funds maintain stakes in the firm – and why more than 4.9% of all hedge funds have Visa as a top 10 holding.

As for the Street, analysts expect the company to generate average annual EPS growth of almost 17% over the next three to five years. Their average price target, at $274.07, gives Visa stock implied upside of roughly 40% in the next 12 months or so.

No wonder analysts give Visa stock a consensus rating of Strong Buy. Incidentally, Visa is one of just three Dow stocks to earn S&P Global Market Intelligence's highest recommendation.

Getty Images

5. Apple

Market value: $2.66 trillion

$2.66 trillion Dividend yield: 0.5%

0.5% Analysts' ratings: 28 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 8 Hold, 1 Sell, 1 Strong Sell

It's only natural that hedge funds are in love with Apple (AAPL, $161.84) given its massive market value – it reigns as the world's largest publicly traded company – its standing as a member of the Dow and its position as a cornerstone of the tech sector.

"I don't think of Apple as a stock," Warren Buffett has said about Apple. "I think of it as our third business."

As noted above, Apple is Berkshire Hathaway's top stock holding, accounting for nearly 43% of its total portfolio value. Hedge funds are big boosters, too. Fully 35% of all hedge funds own AAPL, and almost 18% have it as a top 10 holding.

Even as Apple's gadgets get all the glory – like the newly released iPhone 13 – backers like Buffett praise the company's ecosystem of products and services, which inspire fantastic brand loyalty.

Hedge funds no doubt also appreciate the way Apple lavishes cash on shareholders. Apple has returned more than 100% of its free cash flow to investors in each of the past four fiscal years, primarily through share repurchases. For good measure, Apple also hiked its dividend by 7.3% in early 2021.

Lastly, we would be remiss not to mention that Apple stock has been the greatest creator of shareholder wealth in the world over the past 30 years.

SEE MORE The 13 Best Books for Beginning Investors

Getty Images

4. Alphabet

Market value: $1.89 trillion

$1.89 trillion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Analysts' ratings: 32 Strong Buy, 14 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

It should come as no surprise that hedge funds are big believers in Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL, $2,840.03).

Nearly 37% of all hedge funds, or 631 in total, owned GOOGL stock as of Sept. 30, according to 13F filings data compiled by WhaleWisdom. Of those hedge funds, 14.5% counted GOOGL among their top 10 holdings, up from less than 13% at the end of Q2.

The bull case on Alphabet is pretty easy to sum up. Thanks to its domination in search and other web services, Google forms a duopoly with Meta Platforms' (FB) Facebook in the relentlessly growing market for digital advertising. U.S. digital ad spending alone will soar 38% to pass $200 billion in 2020, according to eMarketer. Facebook and Google combined will roughly split 54% of that total spending between them.

"While Alphabet has often been criticized as a 'Johnny One Note' for its dependence on digital advertising, the powerful ramp-up in digital advertising as economies have reopened, combined with Google's dominant position, has certainly been a financial plus that shows little sign of weakening," writes Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner (Buy).

The Street largely concurs with Argus' take, giving GOOGL a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.

By the way, the past is not necessarily prologue, but it's kind of worth mentioning that GOOGL ranks as the fourth best stock in the world over the past 30 years.

Getty Images

3. Meta Platforms

Market value: $853.6 billion

$853.6 billion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Analysts' ratings: 34 Strong Buy, 10 Buy, 7 Hold, 1 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

A Facebook by any other name would likely smell as sweet to the hedge fund crowd, but we'll have to wait another three months to find out for sure.

The world's largest social media company changed its name to Meta Platforms (FB, $306.84) in late October – or after the third quarter's end – but as of Sept. 30, at any rate, FB was still very much a hedge fund darling.

More than 38% of all hedge funds, or 664, own FB stock, according to the latest regulatory filings. Nearly 14% of them have FB as a top 10 holding. However, both those figures declined vs. the previous quarter – by 3.1% and 9.5%, respectively – and some analysts are openly concerned about FB's big and bold pivot toward becoming an augmented reality platform.

"This represents a very large risk on a speculative multiyear venture that, if it pans out, would free Facebook from its dependence on other technology platforms — and especially from its dependence on Apple," writes Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner (Buy). "If the metaverse technology fails or is rejected by users, the new strategy could be a monumental error."

For now, at least, Bonner and most of the Street is giving CEO Mark Zuckerberg the benefit of the doubt. Shares have a consensus recommendation of Buy, with high conviction, per S&P Global Market Intelligence.

We should also mention that FB is one the 10 best stocks of the past three decades, despite having been publicly traded only since 2012.

SEE MORE 10 Metaverse Stocks for the Future of Technology

Getty Images

2. Amazon.com

Market value: $1.72 trillion

$1.72 trillion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Analysts' ratings: 36 Strong Buy, 13 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

Amazon.com (AMZN, $3,389.79), with its massive market value and dominance in e-commerce, routinely ranks among hedge funds' favorite blue-chip stocks.

Indeed, more than 39% of all hedge funds own AMZN, and nearly 19% have it as a top-10 holding. Even Warren Buffett is in on the act. Berkshire Hathaway has been an Amazon shareholder since 2019.

And everyone has enjoyed outsized gains over the short, medium and long term. Get this: AMZN's total return has beaten the broader market by 3.7, 17.8, 16.9 and 24 percentage points, respectively, over the trailing three-, five-, 10- and 15-year year periods. It's also the third best stock of the past 30 years.

The Street's consensus recommendation stands at Strong Buy, with very high conviction. Indeed, of the 50 analysts issuing opinions on AMZN, 36 rate it at Strong Buy.

Here's Stifel analyst Scott Devitt (Buy) summing up at least part of the bull case on AMZN shares:

"As the leader in two large and rapidly growing sectors (e-commerce & cloud), with an emerging high-margin marketing business, Amazon remains well positioned in a recovery scenario given cloud services, marketing services and certain e-commerce categories/geographies are still in the early phases of development."

It's fair to assume that hedge funds are also impressed by this already massive company's ability to defy the law of large numbers. Consider that Amazon has a market value of $1.72 trillion. Analysts forecast revenue and net income to hit $554 billion and $27.4 billion, respectively, in 2022. And somehow AMZN is still expected to deliver average annual EPS growth of nearly 27% over the next three to five years.

Getty Images

1. Microsoft

Market value: $2.43 trillion

$2.43 trillion Dividend yield: 0.6%

0.6% Analysts' ratings: 28 Strong Buy, 11 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

Microsoft (MSFT, $323.01) might be second only to Apple when it comes to market value, but it beats the iPhone maker handily when it comes to hedge funds' ardor.

Indeed, among blue-chip stocks, there is none more popular with hedge funds. Nearly 43% of all hedge funds, or 740 in total, own shares in this juggernaut of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Almost 24% of all hedge funds count MSFT among their top 10 holdings.

Even more impressive, the long-time hedge-fund favorite only became even more popular during the third quarter. The number of hedge funds reporting stakes in the firm shares rose 3.2% compared with Q2. The number of hedge funds with MSFT as a top 10 holding increased 7%.

What gives MSFT the edge over Apple when it comes to hedge funds' interest is its overwhelming success in cloud services with products such as Azure and Office 365. Analysts say companies' digital transformation to cloud services represents a $1 trillion total addressable market – a market MSFT is especially well positioned to exploit.

"Microsoft remains our favorite large cap-cloud play as the Street further appreciates the cloud transformation story," writes Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives (Outperform). "With workforces expected to have a heavy remote focus, we believe the cloud shift is just beginning to take its next stage of growth globally. This disproportionally benefits Microsoft."

With a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy, MSFT is Wall Street's highest rated Dow stock, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's ratings system. Microsoft also happens to be the second-best stock of the past 30 years, having created $1.91 trillion in wealth between 1990 and 2020.

SEE MORE 5 Mega-Cap Stocks Analysts Love the Most

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.