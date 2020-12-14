Hedge fund Whitebox opposes LG's decision to spin off affiliates

Contributor
Shradha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

U.S.-based hedge fund Whitebox Advisors LLC said on Tuesday LG Corp's plan to spin off five affiliates into a new holding company next year would fail to create value for minority shareholders.

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-based hedge fund Whitebox Advisors LLC said on Tuesday LG Corp's 003550.KS plan to spin off five affiliates into a new holding company next year would fail to create value for minority shareholders.

"The spin-off does nothing to address LG's most pressing issue, which is the unprecedented discount at which the company trades relative to its assets and, accordingly, inferior return to shareholders," Whitebox said.

South Korea's LG Corp is led by Koo Bon-joon's nephew Koo Kwang-mo, who took over as the LG Group chairman in 2018 after his father died.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters