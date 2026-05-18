Hedge Fund Wagers $36 Million on Biotech Denali After First FDA Approval

Key Points

ADAR1 added 1,819,339 Denali Therapeutics shares; estimated trade value is $36.20 million (based on average prices from the first quarter of 2026).

Quarter-end position value increased by $35.07 million, a figure reflecting both share purchases and price movements.

The transaction equaled 2.13% of ADAR1’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund holds 1,871,455 shares worth $35.93 million.

The position now represents 2.12% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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On May 15, 2026, ADAR1 Capital Management disclosed in an SEC filing that it bought 1,819,339 Denali Therapeutics shares, an estimated $36.20 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, ADAR1 Capital Management, increased its position in Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1,819,339 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $36.20 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end valuation for the position rose by $35.07 million, a figure that includes both additional shares and market price changes.

What else to know

This buy brings the Denali Therapeutics stake to 2.12% of ADAR1’s reported equity assets after the first quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ABVX: $155.22 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: PTGX: $104.78 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: ROIV: $91.02 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: IMVT: $66.55 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPY: $49.39 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of May 17, 2026, Denali Therapeutics shares were priced at $18.62, up 31.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 6.29 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $2.96 billion Employees 443 Net Income (TTM) $-508.02 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-15) $18.62

Company Snapshot

Develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, Hunter syndrome, ALS, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and lupus, with several candidates in Phase I and II clinical trials.

Operates a biotechnology business model focused on drug discovery and development, generating revenue primarily through research collaborations and licensing agreements with major pharmaceutical partners.

Targets healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and patients affected by neurodegenerative and rare diseases in the United States and globally.

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's strategy emphasizes advancing a diversified pipeline through strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical firms.

What this transaction means for investors

Investing in a biotech that just got its first drug approved is betting the science behind that success can be repeated across multiple diseases. Hedge fund ADAR1 Capital Management made that bet with a $36 million Denali Therapeutics position in Q1.

Denali recently achieved a major milestone with FDA approval for its first commercial drug, treating a rare brain disease. What makes this significant is the technology behind it. The company developed a platform that solves a longstanding medical problem: getting drugs into the brain. Most therapies can't cross the protective barrier around the brain, limiting treatment options for neurological diseases.

The company has substantial cash reserves and is developing treatments for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other brain conditions using the same underlying technology.

For average investors, this is high-risk, high-reward investing. If the platform proves it can deliver multiple successful drugs, the upside is enormous. If future candidates fail or the technology doesn't work as broadly as hoped, the stock could struggle despite the initial success.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Denali Therapeutics. The Motley Fool recommends Protagonist Therapeutics and Roivant Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.