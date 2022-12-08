US Markets
Hedge fund Third Point takes stake in Bath & Body Works, pushes for board changes

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 08, 2022 — 05:18 pm EST

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point owns more than 6% of Bath & Body Works and is pushing the retail chain to appoint new board members, according to a regulatory filing made on Thursday.

Third Point criticized the company's board for having signed off on excessive executive pay packages and said it needs to cut costs.

Bath & Body Works' stock price had tumbled nearly 40% since January. It jumped nearly 6% in after-hours trading on news that Third Point is involved.

The hedge fund, which invests $12 billion in assets, most recently reached a settlement with Disney to add a new director to its board.

The news of the stake was revealed in a so-called 13D filing, a filing Third Point makes only rarely and one that signals the hedge fund may be laying the foundations for a proxy fight. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Aurora Ellis) ((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BATH & BODY THIRDPOINT/ (PIX)

