Hedge fund Third Point sells most of its shares in Sony -Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point, which had been pressing Sony Corp 6758.T to make changes including selling non-core assets, has sold most of its shares in the Japanese electronics company, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Third Point held less than 10,000 shares in Sony as of the end of June compared with 670,000 at end-March, the Japanese daily said, citing U.S. regulatory documents.

Third Point had held 1.5 million shares at the end of December, the paper said.

A Sony representative said the company would not comment on individual shareholders.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue)

