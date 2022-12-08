Hedge fund Third Point adds Bath & Body Works stake, seeks board changes

(Adds details from filing, background on company)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point has
built a stake of just over 6% in Bath & Body Works
The stock price climbed in after-hours trading on news of the filing.
Third Point, run by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, owns 13.7 million shares of Bath & Body Works, the filing said. It started buying the stock, which has tumbled nearly 40% this year, in October.
In the filing Third Point criticized the company's board for approving excessive executive pay packages, saying it needed to cut costs.
Third Point revealed its stake in a so-called 13D filing that the hedge fund rarely makes, signaling a potential proxy fight.
A Bath & Body Works representative did not respond to a request for comment.
The retailer, with a market capitalization of $9.6 billion, in November appointed former Unilever senior executive Gina Boswell as its chief executive.
Third Point, which oversees some $12 billion in assets and
pursues various investment strategies, has recently called for
board changes at several companies, including Walt Disney Co
Third Point and Disney reached a settlement to add a new director to its board in September.
Third Point last ran a proxy contest in 2018 at Campbell
Soup
