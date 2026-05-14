Hedge Fund Takes New Position in Logistics Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Long Corridor acquired 1,120,000 Pitney Bowes shares; estimated trade value $11.75 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $12.38 million, reflecting Long Corridor's new purchase of Pitney Bowes shares

Post-trade stake: 1,120,000 shares valued at $12.38 million

Pitney Bowes now accounts for 3.79% of Long Corridor's 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Pitney Bowes ›

On May 11, 2026, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd disclosed a new position in Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), acquiring 1,120,000 shares in an estimated $11.75 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 11, 2026, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd disclosed the purchase of 1,120,000 shares of Pitney Bowes. The estimated transaction value was $11.75 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The position was valued at $12.38 million at quarter’s end, reflecting Long Corridor's new purchase of Pitney Bowes shares.

What else to know

This marks a new position for Long Corridor, with Pitney Bowes representing 3.79% of reported 13F assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $41.41 million (12.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $35.23 million (10.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: META: $30.32 million (9.3% of AUM)

NYSE: AXP: $29.64 million (9.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $27.76 million (8.5% of AUM)

As of May 11, 2026, Pitney Bowes shares were trading at $15.90, up 73.6% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 45.89 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.88 billion Net Income (TTM) $167.41 million Dividend Yield 2.52% Price (as of market close 2026-05-11) $15.90

Company Snapshot

Offers technology, logistics, and financial services, including parcel delivery, mail sortation, and shipping solutions across three main segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions.

Generates revenue primarily through service fees for logistics and mail processing, technology sales, and financial services related to shipping and mailing operations.

Serves small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally.

Pitney Bowes provides technology and logistics solutions for global businesses, including e-commerce, mail processing, and shipping. Pitney Bowes Inc. operates globally, providing integrated shipping, mailing, and logistics solutions through multiple business segments. The company provides technology and logistics services to a broad commercial and government customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

Long Corridor Asset Management, a hedge fund based in Hong Kong, recently purchased approximately $12.4 million of Pitney Bowes stock during the first quarter (the three months ended March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To start, Pitney Bowes is a transportation stock. Its business model focuses on providing technology and logistics support. In recent weeks, the company’s shares have soared following an upbeat earnings report. Indeed, year-to-date, Pitney Bowes stock is up about 45%, while the S&P 500 is up only 9%.

Key metrics have exploded higher. Free cash flow for the last 12 months increased to $382 million, up from $150 million one year ago. Similarly, operating margin reached 26%, up from 16% a year earlier.

The company credits expanded partnerships with e-commerce retailers such as Temu, as well as agreements with Federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense.

Despite the stock’s recent surge, value-oriented investors may still be tempted to consider the stock. Shares of Pitney Bowes trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15x, which remains well below the average P/E ratio of around 32x.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, American Express, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Pitney Bowes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.