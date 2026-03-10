Hedge Fund Sagefield Capital Initiated a Position in CSG Systems Worth $20.8 Million. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Sagefield Capital purchased 270,824 shares, trade value $20,769,493, in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Quarter-end position value increased by $20,769,493, reflecting the purchase of the new position.

The position represents 1.76% of reportable AUM.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Sagefield Capital LP initiated a new stake in CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS). The fund acquired 270,824 shares during the fourth quarter, with the estimated transaction value at $20.77 million based on quarterly average pricing. The quarter-end value of the position also stood at $20.77 million, accounting for both share purchases and any stock price movement during the reporting period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Sagefield Capital LP, now accounting for 1.76% of its reportable U.S. equity portfolio as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:EXE: $80.91 million (6.9% of AUM)

NYSE:PR: $61.60 million (5.2% of AUM)

NYSE:MTDR: $47.42 million (4.0% of AUM)

NYSE:COP: $41.51 million (3.5% of AUM)

NYSE:FTI: $37.44 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $79.69, up 28.3% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 14.72 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.22 billion Net Income (TTM) $55.88 million Dividend Yield 1.70% Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $79.69

Company Snapshot

CSG Systems International provides revenue management, digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions, with a focus on SaaS platforms and managed services for the communications sector.

It generates revenue through recurring software subscriptions, professional services, managed services, and solution licensing.

The company serves communications providers globally, as well as clients in retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government sectors.

CSG Systems International, Inc. operates at scale with $1.22 billion in TTM revenue, leveraging its proprietary SaaS platforms and managed service offerings to support clients' digital transformation and operational efficiency.

The company's strategy centers on providing mission-critical billing and customer engagement solutions, which are deeply embedded in client operations and drive recurring revenue streams. Its diversified client base and established presence in the communications industry contribute to a stable business model and competitive positioning.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of CSG Systems International by hedge fund Sagefield Capital is noteworthy in that the transaction represents a new stake in the SaaS company. The buy was substantial, bringing CSG Systems into the fund’s top 20 positions out of 102, representing an AUM of 1.8%.

The purchase came during a momentous fourth quarter for CSG Systems. On Oct. 29, the company announced it was being acquired by NEC Corporation for $80.70 per share in cash. This represents a total enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion.

If Sagefield Capital’s purchase came before this announcement, when CSG shares were under $70 per share, the fund captured a good gain. However, for investors considering a buy in CSG Systems International at this point, the opportunity for significant upside has largely passed. With the NEC acquisition, shares hover near the purchase price of $80.70, and therefore, now is not the ideal time to buy.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CSG Systems. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

