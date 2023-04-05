Hedge fund Rokos ends March down 9.5% in the year, preliminary data shows - source

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund Rokos Capital Management ended March down roughly 15%, amid a highly volatile month in the bond market, according to a source familiar with the matter, based on preliminary data.

The macro hedge fund is down nearly 9.5% year-to-date through March, this source added. To contain sharp losses in March, Rokos decided to de-risk, it said in a letter to investors last month.

This performance contrasts with last year's results, when the fund posted eye-popping gains of 51%.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York)

