Hedge fund Rokos ends March down 9.5% in the year, preliminary data shows - source

April 05, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Carolina Mandl for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - London-based hedge fund Rokos Capital Management ended March down roughly 15%, amid a highly volatile month in the bond market, according to a source familiar with the matter, based on preliminary data.

The macro hedge fund is down nearly 9.5% year-to-date through March, this source added. To contain sharp losses in March, Rokos decided to de-risk, it said in a letter to investors last month.

This performance contrasts with last year's results, when the fund posted eye-popping gains of 51%.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (917) 891-4931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.