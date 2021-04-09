Hedge fund Melvin Capital lost 49% on its investments in Q1 -source

BOSTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop GME.N trading frenzy, lost 49% on its investments during the first three months of 2021, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The fund, founded by Gabe Plotkin, lost 7% in March, the source added. A Melvin Capital spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.