US Markets
GME

Hedge fund Melvin Capital lost 49% on its investments in Q1 -source

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy, lost 49% on its investments during the first three months of 2021, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BOSTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop GME.N trading frenzy, lost 49% on its investments during the first three months of 2021, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The fund, founded by Gabe Plotkin, lost 7% in March, the source added. A Melvin Capital spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular