Hedge fund Marshall Wace picks up 3% stake in British Airways-owner IAG

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Marshall Wace has taken a 3% stake in British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L, its Spanish regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

IAG, whose shares closed roughly 1% higher at 98.26 pence on Wednesday, declined to comment on the shareholding.

