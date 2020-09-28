Hedge fund manager Odey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Crispin Odey, one of Britain's highest-profile hedge fund managers and political donors, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday to a charge of sexual assault.

Odey, 61, was charged in May with indecently assaulting a woman in 1998.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, the founder of Odey management spoke to confirm his name and address and deny the charge.

Odey was one of the biggest donors to the successful campaign to leave the European Union, and donated 10,000 pounds ($12,767.00) to Boris Johnson during his campaign to become Prime Minister.

His firm, based in London's Mayfair district and founded in 1991, is best known for the long-short European equity fund managed by Odey.

($1 = 0.7833 pounds)

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; writing by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

