Cryptocurrencies

Hedge Fund Manager Daniel Loeb Says He’s Taking a Crypto ‘Deep Dive’

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
Mazatlan diver

Daniel S. Loeb, CEO and founder of hedge fund Third Point, says he’s taking “a deep dive into crypto.”

  • The New York-based CEO described cryptocurrency as a “real test of being open to new and controversial ideas” in a series of tweets on Monday.
  • Loeb likened bridging crypto and mainstream finance to “finding a portal” between two different worlds.
  • He also stressed the importance of “maintaining healthy skepticism while deepening one’s understanding” and pondered whether it is now too late to join “the crypto party,” even if it’s still “early days in what is just now being adopted in the mainstream.”
  • Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff weighed in on Loeb’s musings in his own tweet, saying: “No deep dive is required. The intellectual pool is shallow.”
  • Third Point describes itself as focusing on “event-driven, value-orientated investing” and has approximately $14 billion assets under management.

See also: Arca Is Latest Crypto Fund to Launch a Bitcoin Trust

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular