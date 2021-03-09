Hedge fund Manager Alan Howard Leads $25M Raise for Crypto Custodian Komainu
Digital asset custodian Komainu has closed a $25 million Series A fundraise led by billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard.
- According to an announcement Tuesday, other participants in the fundraising round included Galaxy Digital, NOIA Capital and Nomura Research Institute, which have now become strategic partners to the firm.
- Komainu was established in 2018 as a joint venture between Japan’s Nomura bank, digital asset security firm Ledger and crypto investment firm CoinShares – which all contributed to this latest round of financing.
- Komainu will use the investment to expand its custody services and global reach, as well as provide more services within its digital asset prime brokerage business.
- “With over $3 billion in assets under custody, Komainu has become one of the leading digital assets custodians globally. I am pleased to support Komainu in its mission to bridge the gap between legacy finance and the digital assets class,” said Howard, co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management and Elwood Asset Management.
