Hedge fund Man Group sees record assets under management in 2021

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Man Group said on Tuesday that assets under management rose 20% to a record $148.6 billion in 2021, helping the British-based hedge fund to more than double its core earnings per share.

Net inflows totalled $13.7 billion, up from $1.8 billion in 2020 when markets were hit by lockdowns to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Core earnings per share increased by 139% to 38.7 cents.

Man Group said it recommended a final dividend of 8.4 cents per share, implying a total dividend of 14 cents for 2021, up from 10.6 cents in 2020.

"These results demonstrate the potential of the firm we have built and its ability to deliver growth," Man Group CEO Luke Ellis said in a statement.

"Our diversified range of products and longstanding client relationships... give me great confidence in our ability to continue to deliver value for our clients and shareholders."

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.