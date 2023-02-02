Public Companies
MASI

Hedge fund lobby group supports shareholder rights in Masimo case

February 02, 2023 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The hedge fund industry trade association MFA on Thursday backed an activist investment firm's push to reverse "draconian" amendments to medical device company Masimo Corp's MASI.O bylaws, weighing in on one of investment world's most closely watched legal cases.

MFA on Thursday filed an amicus curiae, or friend of the court brief, to express "serious concerns" about the bylaws, arguing that if the court rules that they are enforcible, the provisions would have a direct negative impact on MFA's members, their investors and stockholders more broadly."

The new requirements by Masimo Corp would force any activist planning to nominate directors at the medical device maker to disclose the identities of the fund's limited partners and future plans to nominate candidates elsewhere, information that is usually considered top secret by hedge funds.

Politan Capital Management, which owns an 8.9% stake in Masimo and is run by Quentin Koffey, has hinted at plans to seek board seats. It sued Masimo, which has a market capitalization of $9.1 billion, in October in Delaware Chancery Court.

The lawsuit sparked debate among corporate governance experts, activist investors and corporate executives over how to proceed as the industry adjusts to new corporate ballot rules that could make it easier for activists to win board seats.

"If upheld by the Court, these Bylaw Amendments will have a chilling effect on investors who root out corporate fraud, waste, and abuse," said Bryan Corbett, MFA's chief executive officer.

MFA, which has more than 150 members who jointly manage $2.6 trillion in assets, argues the consequences of these bylaws would harm a wide group of investors not just activists who push for change at corporations by seeking board seats.

"The bylaw provisions at issue threaten to limit stockholders' incentives and ability to engage with management teams and boards in order to effect beneficial change. That, in turn, will weaken market-based accountability mechanisms that act as important checks and balances in our corporate governance system to the disadvantage of all stockholders," the brief said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Public CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MASI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.