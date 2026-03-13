A Hedge Fund Just Trimmed $2.7 Million of NCR Voyix. Should You Care?

Key Points

AREX Capital Management, LP sold 251,536 shares of NCR Voyix; estimated transaction value of $2.73 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value fell by $3.44 million.

AREX closed the quarter holding 121,364 shares of NCR Voyix, valued at $1.24 million.

At 3.52% of fund AUM, NCR Voyix dropped one spot to become AREX's fifth-largest holding.

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NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) was the subject of a February 17, 2026, SEC filing from AREX Capital Management, LP, which disclosed the sale of 251,536 shares—an estimated $2.73 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The fund's quarter-end position dropped to 121,364 shares, valued at $1.24 million

According to the 13F filing, the sale reduced AREX's NCR Voyix stake from roughly 10.8% of its portfolio to 3.52%

The overall position decline of $3.44 million reflects both the sale and broader price movement in the stock

What else to know

The trade was a sale, leaving the position at 3.52% of 13F AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:EHAB: $22.99 million (65.4% of AUM) NYSE:CALY: $5.29 million (15.0% of AUM) NYSE:SKIL: $2.24 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:IAC: $1.82 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSE: VYX: $1.24 million (3.52% of AUM)

As of Feb. 17, 2026, shares were priced at $9.26, down 24.3% over one year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 36.57 percentage points

by 36.57 percentage points The fund is in a downsizing phase, reducing overall AUM by 19% quarter over quarter.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.69 Million Net income from continuing operations attributable to NCR Voyix (TTM) $42 million Market capitalization $0.932 billion Price (as of market close March 12, 2026) $6.71

Company snapshot

Offers software, managed services, hardware, and cloud-based solutions for retail, hospitality, digital banking, payments, and self-service banking segments.

Generates revenue through a combination of technology sales, recurring service contracts, transaction processing, and managed network services.

Serves financial institutions, retailers, hospitality businesses, and enterprise clients across North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

NCR Voyix is a global provider of technology solutions focused on the retail, hospitality, and financial services sectors. The company leverages a broad portfolio of software, hardware, and managed services to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement for its clients. With a diversified revenue base and longstanding industry presence, NCR Voyix aims to deliver integrated solutions that address complex business challenges for enterprise customers worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

AREX Capital Management is a small, New York-based hedge fund running a concentrated portfolio. Funds like AREX manage outside capital with specific mandates and regularly rebalance for reasons that have nothing to do with a company's long-term outlook — redemptions, position-size limits, or simply locking in gains or cutting losses to manage the overall book. When a hedge fund files with the SEC to report a stock sale, it can look like a signal. In this case, it probably isn't one for individual investors.

NCR Voyix is a global technology company serving retailers, restaurants, and financial institutions. Its core business includes point-of-sale software, payment processing, and managed services — the behind-the-scenes infrastructure that keeps checkout lines moving and ATMs running.

The company has been working through a transition toward a recurring, software-based revenue model since spinning off from NCR Corporation in 2023. That transition takes time, and the stock has reflected the uncertainty — shares were down roughly 24% over the prior year at the time of the 13F filing, significantly underperforming the broader market. For individual investors with a long-term view, hedge fund repositioning is less signal and more noise. The more relevant question is whether NCR Voyix's long-term business case holds up.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Callaway Golf and Fomento Económico MexicanoB. De C.v. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.