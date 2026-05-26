This Hedge Fund Just Dumped Its Entire Stake in XPeng Stock. Should You Too?

Key Points

Yunqi Capital sold its entire position in XPeng last quarter.

XPeng is a Chinese EV maker, but more focused on international markets right now.

Its revenue is growing at a torrid pace, and the EV maker is now profitable.

XPeng stock has fallen nearly 20% so far this year, as of this writing.

10 stocks we like better than XPeng ›

What happened

Yunqi Capital Ltd sold out its entire XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) position of 212,600 shares during the first quarter, according to a May 11, 2026, SEC filing. The estimated transaction value was $3.95 million, based on the period’s average unadjusted close. Yunqi Capital ended the quarter with no exposure to XPeng.

What else to know

Yunqi Capital Ltd sold out of XPeng.

Top holdings after the filing: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA): $60.91 million (65.9% of AUM) Lufax Holding (NYSE: LU): $20.48 million (22.2% of AUM) Agora (NASDAQ: API): $7.10 million (7.7% of AUM) Pony AI (NASDAQ: API): $3.92 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of May 10, 2026, XPeng shares were priced at $15.62, down 20.3% over the prior year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 50.9 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-26) $15.59 Market Capitalization $15.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.24 billion Net Income (TTM) ($168.45 million)

Company snapshot

XPeng designs, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs), including SUVs (G3, G3i), sports sedans (P7), and family sedans (P5). It also provides related services, such as maintenance, charging, and vehicle leasing.

XPeng is a China-based EV maker with a large global presence.

XPeng is a leading Chinese manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. It leverages its proprietary technology and integrated service offerings to differentiate in the competitive EV sector. XPeng's strategy centers on innovation, user experience, and expanding its footprint among tech-savvy urban consumers.

What this transaction means for investors

An institutional investor selling out of a stock does not necessarily mean there’s a problem with the company. XPeng is not a speculative EV start-up. In fact, it recently crossed a milestone by reporting its first-ever quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, with revenue rising 38% year over year. Its gross margin expanded to a record 21.3%, driven by cost-cutting and a better vehicle sales mix.

In full-year 2025, XPeng’s deliveries surged 125% to 429,445 vehicles. The momentum continues, with the EV maker revealing 80% growth in its first-quarter deliveries.

The biggest mistake investors make is assuming that XPeng is targeting only its local market, China. XPeng has aggressively expanded its global footprint and now operates in 60 countries and regions, including the UK, Germany, France, Australia, and Thailand. Its next big target is the Latin American market, with the company entering Mexico in March with the launch of its SUVs, the G6 and G9.

At this pace, XPeng is increasingly looking like one of the strongest Chinese EV companies with a strong focus on autonomous driving, artificial intelligence (AI) software, and smart vehicle ecosystems. XPeng has partnered with some of the largest global auto makers and automotive suppliers. With international markets also expected to contribute a much larger share of revenue over time, XPeng has also de-risked itself from Chinese competition to some extent.

Above all, with the company establishing a path to profitability, it’s the kind of EV stock you’d want to buy more of, or hold for the long term, instead of selling. Just bear in mind that XPeng is still a Chinese company and therefore susceptible to geopolitical tensions and tariffs.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.