Hedge Fund Iridian Dumped DigitalBridge Group Shares Worth $5.5 Million. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Iridian Asset Management sold 360,253 shares of DigitalBridge Group; estimated transaction value was $5.54 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $5.52 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

This transaction represented a 2.25% shift in the fund’s reportable assets under management (AUM).

After the sale, Iridian holds 39,518 shares valued at $609,368.

The position now accounts for 0.25% of AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 23, 2026, Iridian Asset Management sold 360,253 shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) during the first quarter.

The estimated transaction value was $5.54 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $5.52 million, a figure that combines the effects of trading and price movement.

What else to know

Following the sale, the position represents 0.25% of Iridian Asset Management’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:HLF: $23.87 million (9.7% of AUM) NYSE:ACVA: $22.05 million (8.9% of AUM) NYSE:HGV: $18.98 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSE:POST: $17.99 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSE:LAD: $16.38 million (6.6% of AUM)

As of April 23, 2026, shares of DigitalBridge Group were priced at $15.61, up 92.2% over the prior year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 60.0 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 23, 2026) $15.61 Market capitalization $2.85 billion Revenue (TTM) $93.96 million Net income (TTM) ($27.07 million)

Company snapshot

DigitalBridge Group invests in and operates digital infrastructure assets, including cell towers, data centers, fiber networks, small cells, edge infrastructure, and related real estate.

The company is involved in the ownership, management, and development of digital infrastructure assets.

It serves a global client base across multiple geographies and asset types.

DigitalBridge Group is a global owner and operator of digital infrastructure, with a portfolio spanning multiple geographies and asset types.

What this transaction means for investors

Iridian Asset Management’s first quarter sale of DigitalBridge Group stock suggests the hedge fund did not want to wait for the payout coming from DigitalBridge’s impending acquisition by SoftBank Group. That said, after the transaction, Iridian still retained nearly 40,000 shares.

Since the Dec. 29 announcement of SoftBank’s takeover for $16 per share, DigitalBridge stock has hovered north of $15. Consequently, Iridian’s Q1 sale indicates it was satisfied with cashing in the bulk of its holdings at that price rather than wait for the full payout. The disposition enables Iridian Asset Management to deploy the money towards other investment opportunities.

SoftBank was interested in DigitalBridge for its investments in infrastructure for artificial intelligence. This space is seeing strong customer demand to provide the massive computing capacity required for AI systems.

At this point, it makes little sense for investors to buy DigitalBridge stock. Current shareholders may want to follow Iridian’s approach and sell, or wait for the full $16 payout after the deal closes sometime in the second half of 2026.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.