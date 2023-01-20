Hedge fund industry loses $125 billion worth of assets in 2022 - HFR data

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Almost $125 billion worth of assets, from performance losses and asset flows, left the hedge fund industry in 2022, Hedge Fund Review (HFR) data showed on Friday.

Money given by investors to hedge funds lost by the industry totaled over $55 billion, making it the most money to leave the industry since 2016.

The size of the hedge fund industry grew in the fourth quarter to $3.83 trillion, a quarterly increase of $44 billion, said the data company.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie)

