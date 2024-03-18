News & Insights

Hedge fund industry groups sue SEC over Treasury market dealer rule

March 18, 2024 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by Davide Barbuscia for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Trade groups representing the private fund management industry on Monday sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over a rule requiring firms that routinely deal in government bonds and other securities to register as broker-dealers.

The National Association of Private Fund Managers (NAPFM), MFA, and the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) filed the lawsuit asking the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Fort Worth to vacate the rule recently adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, they said in a statement.

