Hedge Fund Industry Asset Flow Report: September 2023

BY PETER LAURELLI, CFA | EVESTMENT GLOBAL HEAD OF RESEARCH

With the summer flow doldrums unfortunately in the rearview mirror, elevated net outflows returned to the industry in a widespread flurry in September.

The breadth of funds experiencing redemptions was very broad during the month, but the amounts removed at the fund-level across the landscape were not exceptionally high. Aggregate net outflow wasn’t from pockets of large redemptions, rather the result of nearly 70% of reported funds’ data indicating redemptions, the widest level of product-level net outflows since at least 2016.

Redemptions for the year are now assured across the industry, though it is unlikely they will reach the level of 2022. Based on historical Q4 data, however, it is not impossible.

Investors removed an estimated net $19.15 billion from hedge funds in September. Performance accounted for a slight increase in assets. The result of both factors was a $11.0 billion decrease in assets under management to an estimated $3.455 trillion.

Hedge Fund Industry Flows: September 2023 Strategy September 23 ($bn) YTD 2023 ($bn) 2022 ($bn) 2021 ($bn) Est. AUM ($bn) All Hedge Funds (19.15) (68.19) (112.19) 13.92 3,454.88 Fixed Income/Credit 0.33 (3.72) (48.36) (36.34) 959.96 Commodities (0.30) (2.48) (4.07) 10.31 119.78 Equity (5.97) (43.49) (27.40) 8.57 1,139.19 Multi-Asset (13.20) (18.43) (29.12) 31.33 1,295.22

Primary Strategy Flows: September 2023 Primary Strategy September 2023 ($bn) YTD 2023 ($bn) 2022 ($bn) 2021 ($bn) Est. AUM ($bn) Market Neutral Equity 0.54 (0.18) 0.02 2.78 87.25 Relative Value Credit 0.27 1.95 (5.52) 0.84 239.77 Convertible Arbitrage (0.64) (0.66) (0.26) 2.53 68.06 Distressed (0.65) (4.62) (4.71) (2.24) 227.75 Directional Credit (1.55) (2.61) (26.57) (11.97) 143.99 Managed Futures (1.91) 2.43 6.12 12.98 208.58 Long/Short Equity (2.87) (22.73) (38.02) (16.48) 691.14 Event Driven (2.93) (23.12) (7.55) 3.73 566.04 Macro (3.25) (6.73) (31.40) (5.07) 230.79 Multi-Strategy (5.64) (2.72) 6.21 23.17 679.08

September data shows widespread redemptions with few targeted allocations.

Quarter-end data tends to show the largest asset movements. In recent years, the largest redemptions have appeared in June and December’s data, but this year September’s data is indicating it is the largest redemption month of 2023, so far. Redemptions were very widespread, but not exceptionally large. The level of net outflow being this high is mostly the result of nearly 70% of reported fund data showing net outflows. This is the widest level of product-level net outflows we’ve seen in the data since at least 2016 with only December 2018 being in the range. The only silver lining within the composition of product-level net flow was that the bulk of any new assets coming in were not concentrated within a very small group of managers.

Volume of New Flows

Source: eVestment. Monthly Absolute Net In/Outflow as a % of Prior Period Reported Assets, Oct 2018 – Oct 2023

Fixed Income/Credit products received net inflows for a fourth month in the last five.

If you had asked a year ago if there was one area least expected to be a highlight for hedge fund flows in 2023, fixed income/credit (FIC) strategies would have been it. The segment has not seen any consistency of interest since 2015 and even entering 2023 products continued to face capital raising headwinds, but that appears to have changed. While other major segments saw widespread redemptions in September (Macro >70%, LSEq 68%), fewer than 50% of FIC funds’ data indicated net outflows during the month. Even with the segment’s early-year redemption pressures, still only half of managers’ data indicates net outflows for the year which is significantly better than the 65% for the overall industry.

Multi-strategy fund flows turned negative for 2023.

September’s data indicates that interest in new allocations to multi-strategy funds has all but disappeared as fewer than 20% of reporting funds’ data showed product-level net inflows. Unlike past periods of elevated redemptions within the group, there was not a small handful of large funds that accounted for the majority of outflow, rather many of the larger funds appeared to see chunks of assets removed during the month. The result pushed YTD net flow negative which will most likely put a halt to the two-year run of solid net inflows for multi-strategy funds.

Managed futures redemptions continue amid solid performance.

It is unclear what may be driving recent redemptions from managed futures funds, but perhaps looking back to rocky performance from November 2022 through March 2023 may provide some answers. That said, returns since have almost offset those asset-weighted declines and so it will be interesting to see if net flows for the year will remain positive or if year-end redemptions wipe away earlier asset gains.

Event Driven, Long/Short Equity and Macro all face elevated redemptions.

For the macro space, September’s net outflow is the largest in the last year and while some products have been gaining new assets, the strategy’s largest funds continue to face redemption pressures. For ED and LSEq, September was yet another month in a long line of monthly redemptions as these two segments alone have accounted for over $45 billion of net outflow in 2023.

