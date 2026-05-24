Hedge Fund Greenvale Exited Its Position in Payoneer Stock. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Greenvale Capital sold 7,084,000 shares of Payoneer, with an estimated trade value of $37.36 million based on quarterly average price.

The transaction represented Greenvale's exit from Payoneer.

The position previously represented 3.6% of fund AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Payoneer Global ›

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Greenvale Capital LLP sold all 7,084,000 shares of Payoneer (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $37.36 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $39.81 million, a figure that reflects both share sales and the movement in Payoneer's stock price.

What else to know

Greenvale fully exited its Payoneer holding in the first quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: ZETA: $165.57 million (18.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: RUN: $162.72 million (17.8% of AUM) NYSE: SN: $100.61 million (11.0% of AUM) NYSE: FCN: $86.62 million (9.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: OKTA: $86.58 million (9.5% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Payoneer shares were priced at $4.87, down 33.1% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 60.4 percentage points.

The hedge fund reported 12 positions in the first quarter, with total 13F AUM of $912.19 million.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.07 billion Net income (TTM) $72.18 million Market capitalization $1.61 billion Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $4.87

Company snapshot

Payoneer offers a global payment and commerce-enabling platform, including cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/receivable, multi-currency accounts, and Mastercard cards.

It serves digital marketplaces, platforms, and online merchants in approximately 190 countries and territories.

The company leverages technology and regulatory expertise to facilitate secure, efficient cross-border transactions for businesses worldwide.

Payoneer operates at scale in the digital payments sector, connecting businesses and marketplaces worldwide through a unified financial platform. Its broad international reach and comprehensive suite of services position it as a key enabler of global digital commerce.

What this transaction means for investors

Greenvale Capital’s exit from its position in Payoneer is a noteworthy event for investors. It suggests the hedge fund has a bearish outlook towards the stock.

Payoneer shares did have a brief price spike towards the end of January, which may have galvanized Greenvale to sell. Since then, the stock has fallen, reaching a 52-week low of $4.08 on March 2.

Payoneer had a solid first quarter with revenue rising 6% year over year to $261.6 million. However, its 2026 guidance forecasted $1.1 billion in sales, which is a modest increase from the $1.05 billion achieved in 2025. This may have underwhelmed Wall Street, leading to a share price drop.

The company’s stock price decline resulted in a price-to-earnings ratio of 25, which is down from 31 at the end of 2025 but higher than the earnings multiple of 24 at the end of Q1 last year. This suggests shares are not cheap, but not expensive either.

While Greenvale Capital’s exit from Payoneer suggests now is the time to sell, investors will have to decide if they believe in the company’s long-term prospects to expand its business before taking action on shares.

Should you buy stock in Payoneer Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Payoneer Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Payoneer Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 24, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Okta. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FTI Consulting, Okta, and SharkNinja. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.