Hedge fund Gatemore takes 3.37% stake in Superdry

Hedge fund Gatemore Capital on Monday said it had built a 3.37% stake in UK retailer Superdry and expected it to benefit from changing consumer trends as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Superdry has shown strong resilience despite a challenging trading environment in recent months, and we are confident the business is poised to benefit from the trend towards casualwear which has been accelerated by Covid-19," Liad Meidar, Managing Partner at Gatemore, said in a statement.

