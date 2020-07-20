Hedge fund Gatemore takes 3.37% stake in Superdry

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Gatemore Capital on Monday said it had built a 3.37% stake in UK retailer Superdry and expected it to benefit from changing consumer trends as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Superdry has shown strong resilience despite a challenging trading environment in recent months, and we are confident the business is poised to benefit from the trend towards casualwear which has been accelerated by Covid-19," Liad Meidar, Managing Partner at Gatemore, said in a statement. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan) ((Maiya.Keidan@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 1594; Reuters Messaging: maiya.keidan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEDGEFUNDS GATEMORE/SUPERDRY (URGENT)

