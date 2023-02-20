US Markets

Hedge fund Galois Capital founder confirms flagship fund will close after FTX collapse

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 20, 2023 — 03:27 am EST

Written by Nell Mackenzie for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Galois Capital hedge fund founder Kevin Zhou confirmed in a tweet on Monday that his flagship fund would close after "losing almost half" of the fund's money when the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed.

Zhou released his statement via his Twitter account, confirming an earlier report from the FT that the fund would close.

FTX, once among the world's top crypto exchanges, shook the sector in November by filing for bankruptcy, leaving an estimated 9 million customers and investors facing billions of dollars in losses.

