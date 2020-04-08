Hedge fund firm DG Partners' main computer-driven fund up 10% -source

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Hedge fund company DG Partners' main computer-driven fund made gains of 10% between the start of the year and April 3, helped by a short position in oil, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The $900 million strategy went short on the energy sector ahead of the oil price falling in March, generating profits for the fund, said the source.

DG Partners, founded in 2002 by David Gorton, runs $1.5 billion in assets under management.

