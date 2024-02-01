News & Insights

Hedge fund Elliott builds 13% stake in Etsy - CNBC

February 01, 2024 — 09:50 am EST

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hedge fund firm Elliott Investment has built a 13% economic interest in online marketplace Etsy Inc ETSY.O, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Shares of the company were up about 10% in early trading.

Earlier in the day, Etsy named one of the activist investor's partners, Marc Steinberg, as a director to its board, effective Feb. 5.

"We became a sizable investor in Etsy and I am joining its board because I believe there is an opportunity for significant value creation," Steinberg said.

Elliott Investment and Etsy did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

