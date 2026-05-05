Hedge Fund Dumps XPEV Shares Worth $29.5 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 1,588,000 shares of XPeng, with an estimated transaction value of $29.47 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value decreased by $32.20 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movements

Transaction represented 12.98% of reportable 13F assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade stake is zero shares, valued at $0

The position was previously 9.8% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

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On May 4, 2026, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd sold out of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), exiting 1,588,000 shares in an estimated $29.47 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 4, 2026, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd exited its entire holding in XPeng, selling 1,588,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $29.47 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The net position change, factoring in both trading activity and price movement, was a decrease of $32.20 million.

What else to know

Sold out of XPeng; post-trade stake is zero and represents none of the fund’s 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:CRCL: $110.01 million (50.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MU: $45.58 million (20.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:KORU: $19.89 million (9.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SUPX: $17.12 million (7.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SNDK: $12.64 million (5.8% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, shares were priced at $15.98, down 19.86% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 4, 2026) $15.98 Market capitalization $15.18 billion Revenue (TTM) $10.69 billion Net income (TTM) ($156.47 million)

Company snapshot

XPeng develops and manufactures smart electric vehicles, including SUVs (G3, G3i), sports sedans (P7), and family sedans (P5), as well as offering services such as maintenance, supercharging, leasing, insurance, and ride-hailing.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of electric vehicles and a suite of related after-sales and mobility services, leveraging in-house technology and direct sales channels.

XPeng targets consumers in China seeking advanced, technology-driven electric vehicles, with a focus on urban and tech-savvy customers.

XPeng is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China.

What this transaction means for investors

Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management, a Chinese hedge fund, recently disclosed the sale of its entire position in Xpeng stock during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026), a transaction valued at approximately $29.5 million. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To begin, Xpeng stock has not performed well, despite its growing revenue base. Shares of the EV-maker are down roughly 45% over the last five years, generating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11%. That’s far below what the benchmark S&P 500 index has delivered, with a total return of 85% and a CAGR of 13.1% over the same five-year period.

Nonetheless, Xpeng bulls will point to the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, including smart driving technology, robotics innovations, and even flying cars.

Yet, even with these exciting technologies on the horizon, the company remains unprofitable. Xpeng’s net income has narrowed in recent quarters, but its trailing-12 month net income remains in the red at -$156.5 million.

In summary, Xpeng has an exciting technological pipeline. However, those innovations have not yet translated to consistent profits. Growth-oriented investors should exercise caution.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.