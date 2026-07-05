A Hedge Fund Dumped Establishment Labs Shares Worth $6.6 Million. Here's a Closer Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

JW Asset Management sold 90,533 shares between May 26 and May 28, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$6.64 million at a weighted average price of around $73.31 per share.

The transaction represented 3.04% of the insider's total indirect holdings, reducing indirect ownership from ~2.98 million to ~2.89 million shares.

This transaction follows a steady reduction in holdings, with the current sale size shaped by remaining capacity.

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Hedge fund JW Asset Management, LLC reported the indirect sale of 90,533 shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) across multiple open-market transactions from May 26, 2026 through May 28, 2026, totaling approximately $6.64 million in proceeds according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 90,533 Transaction value $6.6 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,890,582

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($73.31).

Key questions

What is the magnitude of this transaction relative to prior trades by JW Asset Management?

The 90,533 shares sold exceed the average historical sale size of ~25,263 shares.

The 90,533 shares sold exceed the average historical sale size of ~25,263 shares. How does the sale affect the insider's continuing exposure to Establishment Labs?

JW Asset Management disclosed no direct holdings in this filing, and continues to hold 2,890,582 shares indirectly after the transaction.

JW Asset Management disclosed no direct holdings in this filing, and continues to hold 2,890,582 shares indirectly after the transaction. Were all shares sold through open-market transactions, and which entities were involved?

Yes, all 90,533 shares were sold indirectly via open-market transactions by JW Partners, LP and JW Opportunities Fund, LLC, with no direct or derivative activity reported.

Yes, all 90,533 shares were sold indirectly via open-market transactions by JW Partners, LP and JW Opportunities Fund, LLC, with no direct or derivative activity reported. Is the current sale consistent with the historical disposition pattern?

The cadence and scale of this trade align with a disciplined reduction of the available position, consistent with prior sales and dictated by remaining share capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-28) $72.98 Market capitalization $2.08 billion Revenue (TTM) $229.58 million Net income (TTM) -$43.74 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 28th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Establishment Labs offers silicone gel-filled breast implants (Motiva Implants, Motiva Ergonomix, Motiva Ergonomix2), tissue expanders, and autologous tissue harvesting devices.

It generates revenue primarily through the manufacture and sale of proprietary medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, distributed via exclusive distributors and direct sales channels.

The company targets plastic surgeons and healthcare providers across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and other international markets.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company specializing in advanced breast implant systems and related medical devices. The company leverages proprietary technologies and a diversified product portfolio to address both aesthetic and reconstructive needs in plastic surgery. Its international distribution network and focus on innovation provide a competitive advantage in the medical devices sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 26 through May 28 sales of Establishment Labs stock by JW Asset Management is noteworthy for investors because the hedge fund was a 10% owner of the medical device company until these transactions dropped it below that threshold. At a weighted average sale price of $73.31, the disposition came at a time when the stock had soared well above its 52-week low of $33.35 in 2025.

Given the share price jump, it made sense for JW Asset Management to dispose of some holdings. Even so, it retained nearly three million shares post-transaction. In fact, Establishment Labs was the hedge fund’s top holding, comprising over 71% of its assets under management at the end of the first quarter. Consequently, despite the large sale, JW Asset Management appears to remain bullish on Establishment Labs stock by virtue of its remaining substantial equity stake.

Establishment Labs’ share price rose to a 52-week high of $90.50 in June after it announced it will be added to the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index. The company also delivered outstanding first-quarter results. Revenue grew an impressive 45% year over year to $59.9 million, and as a result, Establishment Labs raised its 2026 full-year guidance.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.