Hedge Fund Drops $40 Million on Gene-Editing Biotech Beam. Is It a Buy?

Key Points

Initiated 1,446,375-share position in Beam Therapeutics; estimated trade size $40.13 million (quarterly average price).

Quarter-end stake valued at $34.47 million, a net position change reflecting both trading and price movement.

Transaction represents a 2.36% increase in reportable 13F assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 1,446,375 shares worth $34.47 million.

Beam Therapeutics now accounts for 2.03% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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On May 15, 2026, ADAR1 Capital Management disclosed a new position in Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), acquiring 1,446,375 shares in an estimated $40.13 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, ADAR1 Capital Management, opened a new position in Beam Therapeutics, buying 1,446,375 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the January–March 2026 quarter, was $40.13 million. At quarter end, the position was valued at $34.47 million, reflecting both the purchase and price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, making up 2.03% of 13F reportable assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: ABVX: $155.22 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: PTGX: $104.78 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: ROIV: $91.02 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: IMVT: $66.55 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPY: $49.39 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, Beam Therapeutics shares were priced at $27.93, up 61.9% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 36.7 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $27.93 Market Capitalization $2.87 billion Revenue (TTM) $164.01 million Net Income (TTM) ($65.04 million)

Company snapshot

Develops precision genetic medicines targeting serious diseases, with lead candidates addressing sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and glycogen storage disorders.

Operates a biotechnology business model focused on research, development, and commercialization of gene-editing therapies, generating revenue through product development, strategic collaborations, and licensing agreements.

Serves patients with severe genetic and rare diseases, partnering with healthcare providers, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies in the United States and globally.

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in precision genetic medicines, leveraging base editing technology to address a range of serious genetic disorders. The company advances a diversified pipeline through both proprietary research and strategic collaborations with leading academic and industry partners. With a focus on innovation and targeted therapies, Beam Therapeutics aims to establish a competitive position in the rapidly evolving field of gene editing.

What this transaction means for investors

Investing in pre-commercial gene therapy means betting on science that hasn't reached patients yet. You're wagering the technology works, clinical trials succeed, and the FDA approves before the cash runs out. ADAR1 Capital Management made that bet with a $40 million Beam Therapeutics position in Q1.

Beam develops gene-editing therapies for rare diseases but has no approved drugs yet. It has $1.2 billion in cash and burns around $140 million quarterly on R&D. Revenue comes entirely from collaboration milestone payments, not product sales.

The company expects to file for FDA approval of risto-cel (a sickle cell treatment) by late 2026 and will start pivotal trials for BEAM-302 (treating a rare genetic liver disease) in the second half of 2026. Both programs have shown promising early data and potential accelerated approval pathways.

For average investors, this is speculative biotech investing. The upside is significant if one or both drugs get approved and gain market traction. The risk is clinical trial failures, regulatory setbacks, or manufacturing issues derailing the pathway to profitability. Gene therapy is high-reward science with high execution risk.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beam Therapeutics. The Motley Fool recommends Protagonist Therapeutics and Roivant Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.