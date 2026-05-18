Hedge Fund Drops $37 Million on Rare Disease Biotech Crinetics. Is It a Buy?

Key Points

ADAR1 Capital Management added 829,963 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals; estimated trade size $37.07 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value increased by $26.98 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movements.

Transaction represented a 2.18% change relative to the fund's $1.70 billion 13F assets under management.

Post-trade stake: 1,139,331 shares valued at $41.38 million.

Position now represents 2.44% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ›

On May 15, 2026, ADAR1 Capital Management disclosed a buy of 829,963 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX), an estimated $37.07 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, ADAR1 Capital Management increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 829,963 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value is $37.07 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $26.98 million, reflecting both the addition of shares and share price changes over the period.

What else to know

Buy activity brings the stake to 2.44% of the fund's 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:ABVX: $155.22 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:PTGX: $104.78 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:ROIV: $91.02 million (5.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:IMVT: $66.55 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPY: $49.39 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, shares were priced at $36.77; one-year total return was 17.8%, trailing the S&P 500 by 7.4 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $3.88 billion Employees 437 Revenue (TTM) $18.07 million Net Income (TTM) ($496.39 million)

ETF snapshot

Develops oral therapeutics targeting rare endocrine diseases, with lead product candidate Palsonify addressing acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Operates a clinical-stage biotechnology model, advancing its proprietary drug pipeline toward commercialization.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, with a focus on rare endocrine therapeutics and related tumors.

The company is focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare endocrine diseases and related tumors. Its strategy centers on advancing late-stage assets toward regulatory approval and commercial launch, leveraging proprietary expertise in receptor-targeted drug design to address significant unmet medical needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Betting on a freshly commercialized biotech with no profits and years of cash burn ahead is a specialized play. You're wagering that one or two drugs can generate enough revenue to justify the valuation before the money runs out. ADAR1 Capital Management, a hedge fund managing pooled investments for qualified investors, made that bet with a $37 million Crinetics position in Q1.

Crinetics just launched its first commercial drug, Palsonify, an oral treatment for acromegaly, a rare hormonal disorder. Q1 revenue beat expectations significantly, though the stock still dropped after earnings. The company has $1.3 billion in cash but burns around $150 million quarterly on R&D and commercialization. It’s developing a pipeline for other rare diseases, but none generate revenue yet.

For average investors, this is high-risk biotech investing. Analysts see major upside if Palsonify gains traction and pipeline drugs succeed. The risk is execution. Insurance reimbursement challenges, competition, or clinical trial failures could derail profitability. This isn't a conservative position.

Should you buy stock in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 18, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Protagonist Therapeutics and Roivant Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.