Hedge Fund Delta Global Exited Its Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Stock. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Delta Global Management LP sold 203,145 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch, an estimated $19.75 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The sale represents a complete exit from Abercrombie & Fitch stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch represented 1.86% of the fund's AUM before the disposition.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Delta Global Management LP sold its entire holding of 203,145 shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the first quarter.

The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter, was $19.75 million. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $25.57 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price changes.

What else to know

The sale eliminates Delta Global Management’s position in Abercrombie & Fitch, which was 1.86% of the fund's AUM in the fourth quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: WMT: $69.54 million (5.7% of AUM) NYSE: C: $58.06 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSE: ICE: $51.19 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE: SCHW: $50.14 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSE: COF: $48.86 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. were priced at $72.32, down 10% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 37.3 percentage points.

The fund reported 153 equity positions at quarter-end, with $1.22 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.27 billion Net Income (TTM) $506.92 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $72.32 One-Year Price Change (9.97%)

Company snapshot

Abercrombie & Fitch offers branded apparel, personal care products, and accessories under the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Moose, Seagull, and Social Tourist brands, distributed through retail stores, e-commerce, and select wholesale and licensing channels.

It operates a specialty retail business model focused on direct-to-consumer sales, leveraging both physical stores and digital platforms to drive revenue and brand engagement.

The company targets men, women, and children in North America and international markets, with a particular focus on fashion-conscious teens and young adults.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global specialty retailer with a diversified brand portfolio and an integrated omnichannel presence. The company’s strategy emphasizes brand differentiation and direct engagement with its core demographic through both physical and digital retail channels.

Its competitive edge stems from strong brand recognition and a multi-brand approach that appeals to diverse customer segments.

What this transaction means for investors

Delta Global Management’s first quarter sale of Abercrombie & Fitch stock is a noteworthy event, since it represented a complete exit. The hedge fund’s disposition makes sense given shares of the retailer hit a 52-week high of $133.11 in January.

Since then, Abercrombie & Fitch shares have fallen, and as of May 15, are trading near their 52-week low of $65.45, making Delta Global Management’s sale a good move. The stock plunged because the company forecasted slowing growth ahead.

In its 2026 fiscal year ended Jan. 31, Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $5.3 billion, which represented a 6% year-over-year increase. However, for its next fiscal year, it expects sales growth between 3% to 5%, citing the headwind of higher tariffs.

The drop in its share price led to a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about seven, which hovers around a low point for the past year. This suggests now may be a good time to pick up shares at a discount for investors who want to buy and hold for the long term in anticipation of the stock price bouncing back over time.

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Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Robert Izquierdo has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Abercrombie & Fitch, Capital One Financial, Charles Schwab, and Intercontinental Exchange and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.