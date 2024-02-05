News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Hedge fund Citadel hires Sam Finkelstein as a senior portfolio manager

February 05, 2024 — 02:49 pm EST

Written by Nell Mackenzie Edited by Dhara Ranasinghe for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Citadel has hired Sam Finkelstein, previously at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, as a senior portfolio manager to lead a new development programme for its fixed income and macro business, the hedge fund told Reuters on Monday.

Finkelstein, will manage risk and trade in the hedge fund's global fixed income and macro business in the newly created role, the hedge fund said.

He will also oversee and advise a talent development program at the $56 billion hedge fund for aspiring portfolio managers, Citadel added.

Finkelstein did not immediately return a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Edited by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Nell.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/nellmooney;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.