Hedge Fund Broadwood Capital Added Over 1 Million Shares of STAAR Surgical to Its Position. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Broadwood Capital bought 1,104,351 shares, adding to its existing position.

Post-trade stake: 16,123,842 shares worth $301.52 million.

The stock now makes up 21.25% of Broadwood Capital’s 13F AUM, which places it within the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Broadwood Capital purchased 1,104,351 shares of STAAR Surgical Company. (NASDAQ:STAA) during the first quarter, an estimated $21.08 million transaction based on the quarter’s average share price.

The fund’s quarter-end position in STAAR Surgical decreased in value by $45.28 million, a figure that reflects both the additional shares acquired and changes in the stock price over the period.

What else to know

This was a buy, lifting the stake to 21.25% of Broadwood Capital’s reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after this filing: NASDAQ:MNST: $587.49 million (41.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:STAA: $301.52 million (21.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AXON: $294.52 million (20.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IWM: $117.78 million (8.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:LCTX: $78.31 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares were priced at $32.01, up 83.6% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 56.35 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $32.01 Market capitalization $1.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $290.38 million Net income (TTM) ($21.03 million)

Company Snapshot

STAAR Surgical Company develops and sells implantable lenses for vision correction, including the Visian ICL product family for myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia, as well as preloaded silicone cataract intraocular lenses and injector systems.

The company generates revenue primarily through direct sales of its proprietary ophthalmic devices and related delivery systems to healthcare providers and distributors.

Main customers are ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, and government facilities, with a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

STAAR Surgical Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, leveraging proprietary lens technology to address a broad range of refractive errors.

The company sells its products directly through sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, and through representatives and independent distributors in China, Korea, India, France, Benelux, Italy, and internationally.

What this transaction means for investors

New York-based Broadwood Capital’s purchase of STAAR Surgical Company shares during the first quarter signals the hedge fund has a bullish outlook towards the stock. It already owned over 15 million shares at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, so adding more in Q1 signals the firm believed the stock would appreciate in value.

The buy made sense at the time. STAAR Surgical shares had dropped to a 52-week low of $15.59 on Feb. 27, which may have been the catalyst for the hedge fund to add to its stake.

Broadwood Capital’s move turned out to be a good one. STARR Surgical’s fiscal Q1 revenue of $93.5 million was the highest first quarter sales in its history. It represented a massive 120% year-over-year increase. The company’s outstanding Q1 was helped by sales growth in the China market.

As a result, STARR Surgical shares soared to a 52-week high of $35.87 on May 14. Due to the increase in its stock price, STARR Surgical’s valuation has skyrocketed. Its forward price-to-earnings ratio is an eye-popping 130. While Broadwood Capital’s Q1 purchase was brilliant, for investors who did not buy, now is not the time to do so.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.