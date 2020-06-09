Hedge fund Bow Street close to winning eight board seats at Mack-Cali, sources say

BOSTON, June 9 (Reuters) - Bow Street LLC is close to having eight directors elected to the board of Mack-Cali Realty Corp CLI.N, marking the second time in two years that investors have backed the hedge fund's director candidates, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

