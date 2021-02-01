US Markets
Hedge fund body slams retail investors for 'distorting' markets

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The retail trading frenzy on Wall Street has grossly distorted markets and it was concerning to see lawmakers cheering this from the sidelines, global hedge funds industry body AIMA said on Monday.

Retail investors have been driving up the price of stocks shorted by hedge funds.

"What is dangerous, amid this trading frenzy, is that retail investors have been chasing prices so far above any sane valuation and that many will end up nursing losses," AIMA CEO Jack Inglis said in a letter to members.

"The role of some supposedly responsible lawmakers, who have been cheering these events from the side-lines, with a knee-jerk reaction against short selling, is concerning to say the least."

