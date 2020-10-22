Hedge Fund Billionaire Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin Rally Only in ‘First Inning’: Report

Paul Tudor Jones II, a billionaire pioneer of the modern hedge fund industry, said he’s even more bullish on bitcoin and lauded the “intellectual capital” behind the leading cryptocurrency in a Thursday interview on CNBC.

Jones said he has been “surprised” by the “enormous contention of really, really smart and sophisticated people who believe” in bitcoin and work to see it adopted as a store of value, a group that Jones referred to as the “great intellectual capital” behind bitcoin.

“I like bitcoin even more now than I did then,” Jones said, referring to his May appearance on the show when he announced a single-digit percentage portfolio allocation to bitcoin. “I think we’re in the first inning of bitcoin.”

