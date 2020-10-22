Hedge Fund Billionaire Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin Rally Only in ‘First Inning’: Report
Paul Tudor Jones II, a billionaire pioneer of the modern hedge fund industry, said he’s even more bullish on bitcoin and lauded the “intellectual capital” behind the leading cryptocurrency in a Thursday interview on CNBC.
- Jones said he has been “surprised” by the “enormous contention of really, really smart and sophisticated people who believe” in bitcoin and work to see it adopted as a store of value, a group that Jones referred to as the “great intellectual capital” behind bitcoin.
- “I like bitcoin even more now than I did then,” Jones said, referring to his May appearance on the show when he announced a single-digit percentage portfolio allocation to bitcoin. “I think we’re in the first inning of bitcoin.”
