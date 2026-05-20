Hedge Fund Bienville Capital Exited Its Position in Monday.com Stock. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Bienville sold its entire stake of 234,818 shares in monday.com during the first quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $34.65 million, reflecting both share sale and price movements during the period.

The position was previously 5.5% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter, underscoring the significance of the disposition.

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What happened

Bienville Capital Management, LLC reported in a May 13, 2026, SEC filing that it sold all 234,818 shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the transaction is $22.53 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter.

What else to know

Bienville exited its position in monday.com in Q1, which represented 5.5% of the fund’s AUM in the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing include: NYSEMKT: ACIO: $43.24 million (7.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: MELI: $36.73 million (6.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: DASH: $29.86 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSE: CIEN: $27.24 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSE: KVYO: $23.89 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, shares of monday.com were priced at $67.70, down 76.7% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 103.16 percentage points.

Monday.com reported trailing twelve months revenue of $1.3 billion and net income of $119.4 million.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $67.70 Market capitalization $3.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net income (TTM) $119.4 million

Company snapshot

Monday.com offers a cloud-based Work OS platform with modular applications for project management, CRM, marketing, software development, and workflow automation.

It leverages a scalable SaaS business model to drive recurring revenue and expand its global customer base.

The company serves organizations of all sizes globally, including enterprises, educational institutions, government agencies, and business units seeking collaborative work management solutions.

Monday.com is a technology company specializing in cloud-based work management software, with a presence across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other international markets. Its platform enables teams to build, run, and scale workflows for a variety of business functions.

What this transaction means for investors

Bienville Capital Management’s exit from its position in monday.com during the first quarter of 2026 is not a surprise. Wall Street soured on software stocks in Q1 of this year after realizing artificial intelligence could take away business from software companies. This does not mean monday.com is on the verge of collapse. Far from it.

In the first quarter, monday.com delivered revenue of $351.3 million, representing a strong 24% increase over the prior year. The company expects double-digit year-over-year sales growth to continue in Q2, forecasting revenue of $354 million to $356 million.

This revenue growth trend indicates monday.com’s business remains healthy. There’s no sign that the company is adversely being affected by AI. Consequently, Bienville Capital’s exit does not mean monday.com is a bad investment.

In fact, the stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17 is around a low point for the past year. This suggests monday.com shares are at a reasonable valuation, and given its sales growth, it looks to be a worthwhile stock to own for the long haul.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ciena, DoorDash, MercadoLibre, and Monday.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.