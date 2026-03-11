Hedge Fund Beryl Capital Initiated a Position in CSG Systems Worth Over $54 Million. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Beryl Capital Management initiated a 709,435-share stake in CSG Systems International; estimated trade size was $54.41 million based on quarterly average price.

The position in CSG Systems International represented 5.52% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

The new stake places CSG Systems International outside the fund's top five holdings by reported AUM.

What happened

Beryl Capital Management LLC reported a new holding in CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS), purchasing 709,435 shares according to its quarterly portfolio update filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 17, 2026.

The estimated value of the transaction was $54.41 million, calculated using the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end value of the position also stood at $54.41 million, reflecting both the share acquisition and any price changes during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 5.52% of its $986.35 million reportable U.S. equity AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:EXAS: $253.72 million (25.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CFLT: $177.06 million (18.0% of AUM)

CRYPTO:DAY: $162.00 million (16.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CDTX: $115.34 million (11.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:EA: $77.21 million (7.8% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of CSG Systems International were priced at $79.69, up 28.3% over the past year, with a one-year alpha of 14.72 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $79.69 Market capitalization $2.27 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.22 billion Net income (TTM) $55.88 million

Company snapshot

CSG Systems International provides revenue management, digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions, with flagship offerings such as the Advanced Convergent Platform and related SaaS-based services.

It generates revenue through software licensing, managed and professional services, and recurring SaaS and transaction-based fees primarily from communications sector clients.

The company serves cable and satellite operators, telecommunications providers, as well as clients in retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government sectors worldwide.

CSG Systems International operates at scale with a global footprint, delivering mission-critical software and services to the communications industry and adjacent verticals.

The company leverages a robust SaaS platform and deep industry expertise to address complex billing and customer engagement needs for large enterprises. Its recurring revenue streams and diversified client base support a stable business model in the evolving technology landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Beryl Capital Management’s purchase of 709,435 shares in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter of 2025 is noteworthy. It represents a new position, suggesting the hedge fund has a bullish outlook towards the stock.

Beryl Capital’s buy took place at just the right time. CSG Systems announced on Oct. 29 that it was being acquired by NEC Corporation for $80.70 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a total enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion.

The announcement caused CSG Systems stock to soar, as it was trading below $70 per share before the deal. If Beryl Capital’s buy came before the price jump, it captured a good return.

However, for investors considering whether or not to invest in CSG Systems International at this point, the opportunity for significant upside has passed. With the NEC acquisition, shares hover near the purchase price of $80.70, and therefore, now is not the best time to buy.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CSG Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Confluent and Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

